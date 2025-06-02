HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble

Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 02, 2025 14:58 IST

x

Indian vlogger Malik Swashbuckler has apologised for his offensive comments on Turkish women after the Turkish police intervened.

His comments created outrage at a time when India's relations with Turkiye are an all-time low after Turkiye decided to supply Pakistan with weapons during Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: A screen grab from the video posted by vlogger Malik Swashbuckler apologising for his offensive remarks. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malik Swashbuckler/Instagram

Malik posted a video last week while roaming through a market in Istanbul, asking shopkeepers why the Indian flag did not feature among the flags hoisted at the market.

In the video he asks one shopkeeper where the Indian flag is and when the shopkeeper shrugs and says no, Malik tells him he will bring an Indian flag on his next visit to Turkiye.

He then utters coarse language to a Turkish woman accompanying him.

The video created outrage among Turkish social media users who felt that Malik, a tourist in their country, had behaved improperly with the Turkish woman.

A report (external link) published on turkiyetoday.com (external link) on Sunday, May 31, stated that the Turkish police had detained Malik following complaints about the video.

However, the Web site did not quote the Turkish police in its report on Malik's detentipn. There has been no statement from the Turkish police either.

IMAGE: Malik Swashbuckler posted an apology in Turkish on his Instagram channel.

On Sunday, Malik deleted the offensive content on Turkiye from his Instagram channel.

He also posted a statement (external link) in Turkish, apologising for his inappropriate behaviour.

In the statement, Malik wrote, 'I apologise with all my heart. I never had the intention to hurt or offend anyone. If my words or actions hurt anyone, please know that it was completely unintentional. Knowing that I have hurt people really hurts me. I questioned myself and I promise to be more careful from now on. Respect and love.'

His status also included a message in Turkish: 'I am aware of my mistake -- I am sorry Turkey'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why India Is Angry with Turkiye
Why India Is Angry with Turkiye
Pak used 400 Turkish drones to target 36 Indian places
Pak used 400 Turkish drones to target 36 Indian places
JNU, Jamia suspend ties with all Turkish institutions
JNU, Jamia suspend ties with all Turkish institutions
UP traders to boycott Turkish imports over Pak support
UP traders to boycott Turkish imports over Pak support
Backed by Ankara, Baku, Sharif seeks talks with India
Backed by Ankara, Baku, Sharif seeks talks with India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Aloo Poha Vada: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Eat Sweet Potatoes: 8 Ways They Are Good For You

webstory image 3

Amol Parashar: 6 Fave Village Stories

VIDEOS

BGT sensation Binita Chetry returns home, gets hero's welcome0:34

BGT sensation Binita Chetry returns home, gets hero's...

Viral video shows man crossing flooded river on hanging bridge in Arunachal0:45

Viral video shows man crossing flooded river on hanging...

PM Modi meets Paraguay's President at Hyderabad House3:09

PM Modi meets Paraguay's President at Hyderabad House

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD