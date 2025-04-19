HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
25 Indian tourists injured in Nepal bus accident, 3 critical

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 19, 2025 12:21 IST

At least 25 Indian tourists were injured when the bus ferrying them to Nepal's Pokhara met with an accident in the neighbouring country's Dang district, police said on Saturday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police said 19 tourists were admitted to the community health centre in Tulsipur in this Uttar Pradesh's district, which shares a border with Nepal.

Three of the injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in a Nepal hospital.

 

The accident on Friday is suspected to have been caused by a brake failure. Most of the injured are from Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi and Barabanki districts of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Receiving information about the accident, police from Nepal's Gadhawa reached the spot and admitted the injured to a local health centre from where 19 people were brought to Tulsipur.

Circle Officer (Tulsipur) Brijnandan Rai confirmed that 19 Indians were undergoing treatment at the local community health centre.

He added some of the injured were discharged after first aid while the condition of three was critical and they were being treated in a Nepal hospital.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
