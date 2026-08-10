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Indian student kills girlfriend in US, arrested in Germany

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 10, 2026 09:49 IST 3 Minutes Read
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An Indian student from the University of Arizona has been arrested in Germany for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in Tucson, Arizona.

Varun Batchigari

IMAGE: The accused Varun Batchigari. Photograph: Varun Batchigari on YouTube

Key Points

  • Varun Batchigari, a 20-year-old Indian student, was arrested in Germany while attempting to flee to India after allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Julissa Rubi Salazar, in Tucson, Arizona.
  • Batchigari is accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping, having allegedly stolen Salazar's phone and credit cards and sent deceptive texts to her mother to conceal the crime.
  • Salazar was found dead with strangulation marks, and investigators uncovered a history of alleged domestic violence and prior violent behaviour by Batchigari.
  • The arrest was a result of close coordination between the Tucson Police Department, FBI Tucson Office, and FBI Legal Attache Office in Berlin.
  • Batchigari is currently awaiting extradition to Arizona to face charges.
 

Varun Batchigari, 20, a business analytics student at the University of Arizona, allegedly murdered his 19-year-old girlfriend Julissa Rubi Salazar on August 6 at a Tucson apartment.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Batchigari travelled to the Tucson International Airport, where he boarded a flight to Germany with plans to continue to India.

International Manhunt and Arrest

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Batchigari with first degree murder and kidnapping.

"Through close coordination between TPD, the FBI Tucson Office, and the FBI Legal Attache Office in Berlin, Batchigari was taken into custody upon his arrival in Germany, preventing him from continuing his travel," Tucson Police said in a statement.

Investigators allege that Batchigari stole Salazar's cellphone and credit cards after the killing and sent a series of text messages to her mother while posing as the victim in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime.

The messages raised concern among Salazar's family, prompting a welfare check that led officers to discover her body.

Details of the Crime and Prior Allegations

Local media reported that the Tucson Fire Department responded to a call about a cardiac arrest around 4 pm on August 6.

Crews found Salazar dead on the floor of her apartment with a blanket pulled up to her neck. Salazar had strangulation marks and scratches on her neck, so the TFD crew called the city police.

According to the warrant, obtained by KOLD-TV, Batchigari had previously been involved in an assault case investigated by the University of Arizona Police Department.

Witnesses interviewed by investigators said Salazar moved out after experiencing problems with Batchigari in late 2025 and had planned to end the relationship because of an alleged history of domestic violence.

The warrant also includes allegations from multiple witnesses describing prior violent behaviour.

One witness told investigators that Batchigari sexually assaulted her at a Halloween party but said she never reported the allegation to law enforcement.

Federal records reviewed by Fox News show Batchigari remained in lawful immigration status at the time of the alleged murder despite his reported expulsion from the University of Arizona.

Batchigari is awaiting extradition to Arizona, where he will be booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on his warrant.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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