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Indian Student Hurt In Drone Strike Amid Russia-Ukraine Escalation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk August 19, 2026 16:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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An Indian student has been injured in a drone attack in Ufa, Russia, prompting the Indian Embassy to provide immediate assistance amidst the escalating drone conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • An Indian student suffered minor injuries in a drone attack in Ufa, Russia, and is undergoing hospital treatment.
  • The injured student is enrolled at the Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa.
  • The Indian Embassy in Moscow is in contact with the student and local authorities, providing all necessary assistance.
  • The incident occurred amidst a significant escalation of long-range drone strikes between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Ufa, an industrial city far from the front lines, was targeted, with a drone striking an oil refinery.

An Indian student in Russia sustained minor injuries in a drone attack on Wednesday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

The Indian national was identified as a student at the Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa. The Indian mission, however, did not share the student's name and other details.

 

Embassy Provides Assistance To Injured Student

Thousands of Indian students go to Russia for higher education every year - most of them to pursue medical courses. "The Embassy is in contact with the student and local authorities and extending all necessary assistance," the mission said in a post on X.

The incident came amid a sharp escalation in long-range drone strikes between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian forces launched one of their largest drone attacks on Russia in the last two days, with Russian authorities reporting the interception of hundreds of drones across multiple regions, including areas far from the front line.

A drone also struck an oil refinery in Ufa, with local officials saying the city had come under attack, according to Russian state media. Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, is an industrial city, located around 1,200-1,300 km east of Moscow and well east of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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