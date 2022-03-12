News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian student fighting in Ukraine against Russians 'wants to return'

Indian student fighting in Ukraine against Russians 'wants to return'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 12, 2022 22:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 21-year-old aerospace engineering student, who joined the Ukrainian paramilitary force as a volunteer, has expressed his willingness to return home to Coimbatore, according to family sources.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian service member holds a machine gun on the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

R Sainikhesh joined the Georgian National Legion last month and was fighting against Russian troops after a war broke out last month.

The Georgian National Legion is a paramilitary unit formed by mostly ethnic Georgian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine in the ongoing war.

 

His parents came to know only after central intelligence officials met them and sought the details of Sainikhesh some days ago.

The sources said the youth's father Ravichandran had spoken to his son three days ago, during which he had expressed his willingness to return home.

Since Indian officials are closely following the matter, Ravichandran was expecting his son to rejoin them soon, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Goli bahut bhayanak chal rahi hai'
'Goli bahut bhayanak chal rahi hai'
The Ukrainians Battle On
The Ukrainians Battle On
'Earlier they loved Indians. Now they hate Indians'
'Earlier they loved Indians. Now they hate Indians'
PHOTOS: Bowlers give India the honours on Day 1
PHOTOS: Bowlers give India the honours on Day 1
Russia prepares major attack on Kyiv, seizes N-plant
Russia prepares major attack on Kyiv, seizes N-plant
IPL 2022: Du Plessis replaces Kohli as RCB captain
IPL 2022: Du Plessis replaces Kohli as RCB captain
UP polls: Only 1 of 148 women candidates of Cong won
UP polls: Only 1 of 148 women candidates of Cong won
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Ukraine has been consistently unhelpful to India'

'Ukraine has been consistently unhelpful to India'

Beware, Putin's Tanks!

Beware, Putin's Tanks!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances