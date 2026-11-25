'This will be India's first in-orbit docking and refuelling demonstration. We will have our commercial mission by the end of 2027.'

IMAGE: An artist's impression of OrbitAID's in-space satellite refuelling technology, which aims to extend spacecraft lifespans by replenishing propellants, reducing satellite replacement costs and minimising orbital debris. Photograph: Kind courtesy orbitaid.com

Chennai-based OrbitAID Aerospace, a space tech startup working on satellite life-extension services, plans to conduct India's first commercial on-orbit satellite refuelling mission by the end of 2027, founder and CEO Sakthikumar Ramachandran told Business Standard.

As a precursor, the firm is set to conduct its first refuelling demonstration mission next month.

Last January, it planned AayulSAT, the country's first satellite refuelling payload aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s PSLV-C62 mission.

However, an anomaly during the end of the third stage of the launch vehicle derailed the mission.

Key Points Chennai-based OrbitAID Aerospace plans to conduct India's first commercial on-orbit satellite refuelling mission by the end of 2027.

The startup expects to demonstrate docking and refuelling technology in December, following the setback to its earlier AayulSAT mission aboard ISRO's PSLV-C62.

Its upcoming demonstration in Low Earth Orbit will use a mini tanker satellite to transfer green propellants between two units.

OrbitAID's tanker satellites could act as orbital 'jetpacks' for existing satellites, extending their operational life by three to four years.

India's First Satellite Refuelling Mission

OrbitAID has rebuilt its spacecraft within six months and expects to have a demonstration mission in December.

"This will be India's first in-orbit docking and refuelling demonstration. We will have our commercial mission by the end of 2027," Ramachandran said.

The firm is a crucial player in India's circular space economy plans, where satellites can be reused multiple times, adding an additional revenue stream for customers.

For the commercial mission, the company has already tied up with two international satellite operators -- one in Europe and another in the Asia-Pacific region.

OrbitAID's December Demonstration Mission

Through this, it will enter the elite league of global players with proven satellite refuelling technology, including US-based Orbit Fab, which demonstrated it on the International Space Station.

China, too, demonstrated on-orbit satellite refuelling capability after that.

OrbitAID's upcoming demonstration mission in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) will include a mini tanker satellite, with two internal fuel tanks and an inspection payload.

The company will demonstrate the docking and refuelling mechanism by transferring green propellants between the two units inside the spacecraft.

Satellites To Get Extended Lifespans

Ramachandran claims that while future satellites with dedicated ports can be refuelled, his firm's tanker satellites can also function as orbital "jetpacks" for existing satellites lacking refuelling interfaces.

The tankers can attach to those satellites for three to four years, acting as an external propulsion engine and extending their operational life.

"Beyond refuelling, we are targeting an entire ‘satellite-as-a-service' portfolio, including space debris management, de-orbiting and ‘bodyguard' satellites," he said.

India's Circular Space Economy

OrbitAID has raised $2.5 million in a pre-seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures and is also backed by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM).

It is now in the final stages of closing its Series A funding round.

OrbitAID's Funding And Expansion Plans

It plans to use the funds to conduct an in-space demonstration of docking and refuelling operations, expand facilities for on-orbit servicing operations, advance Standard Interface Docking and Refuelling Port to commercial readiness, and scale team capabilities to align with upcoming projects.

Founded in 2021 by Ramachandran, Nikhil Balasubramanian and Mano Balaji K, OrbitAID has already tested its patented SIDRP on a zero-gravity flight in Florida.

The company also achieved Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 7 for docking and refuelling tests and secured significant partnerships and collaborations.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff