1 Indian seafarer missing, 13 rescued as tanker hit near Oman; MEA condemns attack

India strongly condemns the recent attack on a Panama-flagged oil tanker off the coast of Oman, where one Indian seafarer is missing and 13 others were rescued, prompting calls for de-escalation and enhanced maritime security.

IMAGE: An oil tanker sails at sea near the Omani coast, as seen from Musandam, Oman. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points India condemns the attack on the MT El Gaia oil tanker off Oman, with one Indian seafarer missing.

Thirteen other Indian crew members were successfully rescued following the incident.

The Ministry of External Affairs is actively coordinating with Omani authorities for search and rescue efforts.

India calls for immediate de-escalation of tensions and safe navigation in international waterways.

Prime Minister Modi previously proposed a "Seafarers' Emergency Support Network" at the BRICS summit.

India on Sunday condemned an attack on a Panama-flagged oil tanker off the coast of Oman that resulted in one Indian seafarer being reported missing.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 13 other Indian crew members of the vessel, MT El Gaia, were rescued.

'We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued so far,' it said.

'Search and rescue operations for the missing Indian national are continuing. Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation,' the MEA said in a statement.

India's Diplomatic Response And Calls For Peace

The Indian side thanked Omani authorities for their support in rescuing the Indian seafarers.

'We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region,' the MEA said.

'The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable,' it added.

Ensuring Seafarer Safety Amidst Regional Conflicts

New Delhi has been concerned over attacks on commercial shipping as most of the vessels usually have Indian seafarers.

Speaking at the BRICS summit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the creation of a 'Seafarers' Emergency Support Network' to safeguard them from security risks due to regional conflicts.

Ten Indian seafarers are among the 16 Indians killed so far in the West Asia conflict, while another five Indian seafarers have died in strikes on merchant vessels in the Black Sea.

'We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through the international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest,' the MEA said.