Two innovative Bengaluru schools, EuroSchool Bannerghatta and Inventure Academy, have achieved global recognition by being named top three finalists for the prestigious World's Best School Prizes 2026, highlighting India's contribution to educational excellence.

Key Points EuroSchool Bannerghatta in Bengaluru was a top three finalist for the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action.

Inventure Academy, also from Bengaluru, was named a finalist in the World's Best School Prize for Community Collaboration category.

The World's Best School Prizes, founded by T4 Education, recognise schools globally for their life-changing work.

Winners for 2026 were announced across five categories, including schools from Nigeria, South Korea, Pakistan, UK, and Brazil.

Applications for the World's Best School Prizes 2027 opened this week, inviting schools worldwide to participate.

Two innovative Indian schools were named among the top three finalists of the World's Best School Prizes 2026 in London this week.

EuroSchool Bannerghatta, an independent kindergarten, primary and secondary school spearheading nature-inspired schooling in Bengaluru, was in the running for the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action.

Inventure Academy, also an independent kindergarten, primary and secondary school in Bengaluru, was named a finalist in the World's Best School Prize for Community Collaboration category.

Recognising Educational Excellence Globally

The prizes, presented across five categories and now in their fourth year, were founded by UK-headquartered T4 Education in the wake of COVID as a platform for schools that are changing lives in their classrooms and beyond.

"Congratulations to EuroSchool Bannerghatta and Inventure Academy in India on being named Top 3 finalists for the World's Best School Prizes 2026. This outstanding achievement is a credit to your staff, your students, and your whole community," said Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World's Best School Prizes.

"You have made such a big impact on so many lives and I want to see that impact spread worldwide. I hope leaders everywhere see what you have achieved and are inspired to act. And I hope your work inspires students across the world too, for they are the leaders of the future. Thank you for everything you do," he said.

International Winners And Categories

Among the winners for 2026 were Slum2School Green Academy in Epe, Nigeria, which won the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action; G-School in Seoul, South Korea, which won the World's Best School Prize for Innovation and TNS Beaconhouse in Lahore, Pakistan, which won the World's Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives.

Swiss Cottage School, Development and Research Centre in London, UK, won the World's Best School Prize for Community Collaboration and Escola Municipal GET IV Centenario in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, won the World's Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity.

They were chosen by an expert Judging Academy based on rigorous criteria.

Meanwhile, the Community Choice Award was presented to Darussafaka Egitim Kurumları, Turkey, after it won the most votes of all 50 schools shortlisted across the five World's Best School Prizes in a Public Vote.

Future Engagements And Applications

The winners and finalists of the World's Best School Prizes will be invited to the World Schools Summit in London on January 16-17 next year, where they will share their best practices and unique expertise with policymakers and leading figures in global education.

Winning schools will also be invited to put forward a scholar for the Global Youth Council, helping to grow leaders of the future.

Meanwhile, applications opened this week for the World's Best School Prizes 2027. They are open to all schools that teach students in compulsory schooling, and are legally registered with their respective Ministry of Education or government regulatory authority, including kindergarten, primary and secondary schools, and online schools.