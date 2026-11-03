Indian sailor killed in attack on vessel off Oman coast

India strongly condemns the tragic death of an Indian sailor in a commercial vessel attack near Limah, Oman, on Monday evening, calling for urgent de-escalation and restoration of maritime security.

IMAGE: Thirteen other Indian nationals on board the vessel were successfully rescued following the incident. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points An Indian sailor tragically lost his life in an attack on the commercial vessel MSV Al Jusufi near Limah, Oman, on Monday evening.

India has strongly condemned the attack, urging for immediate de-escalation of tensions and a diplomatic solution in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised the need to end targeting commercial shipping and restore free and unimpeded navigation in international waterways.

An Indian sailor was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel near Limah in Oman on Monday evening, triggering strong condemnation by India.

The vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, had 14 Indian nationals, 13 of whom have been rescued, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

India Condemns Maritime Attack

"We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, near Limah, Oman, yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while one Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries," it said.

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased.

Call For Regional De-escalation

New Delhi said the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are "deeply concerning".

"We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it said in a statement.