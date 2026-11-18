Explore why Indian Railways is considering discontinuing its long-standing Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) facility, as digital advancements and passenger convenience concerns reshape the future of train travel.

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Key Points Indian Railways is reportedly planning to scrap the 'Reservation Against Cancellation' (RAC) facility.

Senior railway officials argue that digital innovations, like Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) for TTEs, have made RAC obsolete.

The RAC system, introduced in 1983-84, allows two passengers to share one berth, with the facility revised in 2016 to earmark more berths.

Scrapping RAC could reduce unfair practices by TTEs and ensure prompt ticket checking, making berths available for current booking from the next station.

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee recommended a partial fare refund for RAC passengers in its report presented on February 4, 2026.

The provision of 'Reservation Against Cancellation' or RAC in train journeys has outlived its utility with digital innovations in the ticket-checking system of Indian Railways, a section of senior railway officials has argued, amid reports that the railway ministry is planning to scrap the facility.

The Evolution And Challenges Of RAC

Under the RAC system, one berth is shared by two passengers, with each paying the full fare. The system has been facing criticism for some time over concerns about unfair fare collection and passenger inconvenience.

The RAC facility was introduced in 1983-84 when the then Railway Minister, ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury, announced its introduction while presenting the Railway Budget in Parliament.

Choudhury, arguing in favour of introducing RAC, said that a specific number of berths would be earmarked for the seniormost wait-listed passengers so that they could be allotted sleeper berths en route against vacancies arising when passengers with confirmed reservations failed to turn up for their journeys.

He also said that the arrangement had helped eliminate the possibility of arbitrary allotment of berths by railway staff.

RAC Expansion And Digital Transformation

The railway ministry revised the facility in 2016, earmarking more berths for RAC passengers.

Earlier, five side-lower berths in each sleeper coach were reserved to accommodate 10 passengers.

This was increased to seven berths, allowing a total of 14 passengers to be accommodated.

In 3AC coaches, the number of side-lower berths earmarked for RAC passengers was increased from two to four in each coach, raising the number of passengers accommodated from four to eight.

Similarly, in 2AC coaches, the number of berths reserved for RAC passengers was increased from two to three, raising the passenger capacity from four to six.

"Officials said that when the reservation and ticketing systems were not digitally linked, RAC was a passenger-friendly initiative. However, digital innovations have changed the scenario.

"If a passenger doesn't turn up, the train ticket examiner (TTE), who carries a Hand Held Terminal (HHT) that is digitally connected to the entire ticketing system, enters the no-show status against that particular berth, and the same berth becomes available for prospective passengers from the next station," a senior railway official said.

Financial Impact And Operational Efficiency

He argued that scrapping the RAC facility would also reduce the scope for unfair practices by TTEs by curtailing their discretionary powers.

It would also compel them to complete ticket checking promptly and enter the "No Turn-Up" status in the system, making those berths available for current booking from the next station.

Today, due to the change in ticket cancellation norms in 2015, the Railways does not suffer any financial loss when passengers fail to turn up for their journeys, as it forfeits 100 per cent of the fare paid by a passenger who does not show up, with no refund.

"The same berth is then offered to another passenger at the full fare. So, even if the seat goes vacant, there is no financial loss to the Railways because it has already collected the fare from the original passenger," the official said.

"At the same time, the vacant berth would be offered to other passengers at the next station, ensuring that the facility would not go wasted," he added.

Calls For Partial Refunds And Future Outlook

Officials also pointed out that the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee had recommended a partial fare refund for RAC passengers.

In its report presented in the Lok Sabha on February 4, 2026, the committee observed that charging the full fare for RAC tickets when passengers continued to remain in the RAC category even after chart preparation, without being allotted a full berth, was not justified.

It suggested that the Ministry devise a mechanism to provide a partial fare refund to passengers who were not allotted a full berth despite having paid the full fare at the time of booking.

Officials said that developing a refund mechanism was a complex process because passengers book e-tickets online as well as purchase physical tickets from reservation counters.

At present, only Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, whose fares are 30 to 95 per cent higher than those of other trains operating on the respective routes, do not have the RAC facility.