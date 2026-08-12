How Deepak Dhar's Statistical Mechanics Work Earned Him The Dirac Medal

Discover how Indian physicist Deepak Dhar, a distinguished professor at ICTS-TIFR, earned the prestigious 2026 Dirac Medal for his pivotal contributions to statistical mechanics and understanding complex systems.

Key Points Indian physicist Deepak Dhar has been awarded the 2026 Dirac Medal for his groundbreaking work in statistical mechanics.

The prestigious Dirac Medal recognises major contributions to theoretical physics, with past recipients including Nobel laureates.

Dhar's research, particularly his "sandpile model," helps explain complex systems and has applications in fields like biology, finance, and AI.

He shares the honour with Bernard Derrida, Marc Mezard, and Haim Sompolinsky for their collective impact on the field.

Dhar is a distinguished professor at ICTS-TIFR in Bengaluru and has previously received India's Padma Bhushan and the Boltzmann Medal.

Indian physicist Deepak Dhar has won the prestigious 2026 Dirac Medal, one of the world's leading honours in theoretical physics, for his "important contributions to statistical mechanics". Dhar is one of four physicists to receive this year's medal, the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), the Italy-based organisation which issues the award, said in a statement on Saturday.

Dhar is a professor at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (ICTS-TIFR) in Bengaluru. The Dirac Medal, established in 1985, recognises major contributions to theoretical physics. Its past recipients include several scientists who later went on to receive some of the world's highest scientific honours, including the Nobel Prize and the Fields Medal.

Recognising Contributions To Statistical Mechanics

Dhar shares the 2026 medal with Bernard Derrida of France, Marc Mezard of Italy and Haim Sompolinsky of Israel and the US. The four were recognised for work that has helped scientists understand complex systems and has applications ranging from biology and financial markets to computer science and artificial intelligence.

The ICTP said the four scientists were honoured for their contributions to statistical mechanics, a branch of physics that helps explain how the combined behaviour of large numbers of particles or other individual elements can produce complex patterns. Dhar is particularly known for his work on the "sandpile model", which helps explain how a system can remain stable for a long time but suddenly undergo a major change. The approach has since been used to study seemingly unrelated phenomena such as earthquakes, traffic jams and fluctuations in financial markets.

Impact Of Complex Systems Research

ICTP Director Atish Dabholkar, who chairs the medal selection committee, said the work of the four recipients had helped establish statistical mechanics as a powerful framework for addressing questions far beyond its traditional field, including biology, computer science and artificial intelligence. "I am particularly happy that this year's Medal recognises a research field that has had a long tradition here at ICTPâ¦ and I warmly congratulate the four winners," Dabholkar said.

Deepak Dhar's Distinguished Career And Awards

Dhar received his PhD from the California Institute of Technology and spent several decades at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai before joining the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in 2016. He has been an INSA Distinguished Professor at the ICTS-TIFR since 2024. His research focuses on statistical physics and stochastic processes.

Dhar has also received the Padma Bhushan in 2023, the Boltzmann Medal in 2022 jointly with Nobel laureate John Hopfield, and the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 1991.