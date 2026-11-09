Man charged in Indian-origin woman's murder in London

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Indian-origin woman Navneet Kaur, who was found dead with fatal gunshot wounds in a west London home last week, prompting a police appeal for public assistance.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Reuters

Key Points A 31-year-old man, Rajat Jaswel, appeared in court on Monday charged with murder.

He is accused of killing 26-year-old Indian-origin woman Navneet Kaur, who was found with gunshot wounds last week.

Kaur was discovered during a "welfare check" at a Chertsey Road address in Hounslow.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for information, including doorbell or dashcam footage, to assist with their investigation.

A 31-year-old man appeared in court on Monday charged with the murder of a 26-year-old Indian-origin woman who was discovered with gunshot wounds at a west London home and pronounced dead at the scene last week.

Investigation Underway

The Metropolitan Police said the woman was discovered following a 'welfare check' at Chertsey Road in Hounslow and later identified as Navneet Kaur.

Rajat Jaswel, also of Indian heritage, was arrested shortly after and appeared at Hendon Magistrates' Court charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

"Our thoughts remain with Navneet's family and loved ones as they continue to come to terms with this devastating loss," said Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Sarah Lee, who is leading the investigation.

"A man has been charged but our investigation remains ongoing and we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist," she said.

The police force appealed for information, particularly doorbell or dashcam footage from the area, to assist with their investigation.

"On the afternoon of Wednesday, 4 November, officers visited an address on Chertsey Road to carry out a welfare check," the police stated.

"They discovered a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Navneet Kaur, with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, having sustained fatal injuries.

"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers," they added.