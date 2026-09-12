Indian-origin woman arrested for killing 2 friends in US

An Indian-origin woman has been arrested in California, accused of the shocking double murder of two friends from Kerala, sparking investigations into the motive behind the tragic incidents.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: San Jose Police Department/Facebook

Key Points Anila Baby, an Indian-origin woman, is accused of murdering two friends, Ann Mary Mathew and Anjana Hari, in California.

The killings occurred within 90 minutes in San Jose and Milpitas, involving stabbing/strangulation and being run over by a car.

All involved individuals trace their roots to Kerala, India, and were reportedly close friends.

The motive for the double murder remains under active investigation by authorities.

Baby faces two counts of first-degree murder and could receive a sentence of 50 years to life if convicted.

An Indian-origin woman has been arrested for killing two of her friends, allegedly stabbing one and running over the other with her car, in separate incidents in California, authorities said.

The 32-year-old Indian-origin woman, Anila Baby, allegedly killed her two friends, Ann Mary Mathew, 35, and Anjana Hari, 35, in separate attacks within about 90 minutes of each other, according to police and media reports.

The accused and the two victims were friends and trace their roots to Kerala.

The killings occurred on August 28 in San Jose and Milpitas, two South Bay cities in the US state of California located less than 20 kilometres apart.

Investigators later linked the two killings and identified Baby as the suspect, the ABC7 News reported.

Arrest And Charges Filed

Baby was arrested the same day and initially charged in the Milpitas killing. However, on September 8, prosecutors also charged her with murder in Mathew's death.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding the event are still under investigation," the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) said in a statement on Thursday.

Baby appeared in Santa Clara County court on Thursday for the first time and is scheduled to return on November 17, when she is expected to have an opportunity to enter a plea, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Baby faces two counts of first-degree murder and a potential sentence of 50 years to life if convicted, the ABC 7 news reported.

Details Of The Tragic Incidents

According to investigators, the first killing occurred in San Jose on August 28 at Mathew's home on Linda Vista Street, the report said.

Witnesses reported that an unexpected guest arrived at Mathew's door. Prosecutors said Mathew was later found by her husband inside the home.

Investigators said she had been strangled and stabbed and was left in a pool of blood, according to the report. Mathew was found unconscious inside her San Jose home with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the SJPD said.

Second Victim And Suspect's Apprehension

Around ninety minutes later, Baby called Hari to the parking lot of her apartment complex in Milpitas. Baby and Hari lived in the same apartment complex and were described by friends and family as close friends, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Witnesses told investigators that Hari appeared relaxed and friendly as she approached Baby's SUV. When she stepped in front of the vehicle, it suddenly accelerated and struck her, the report said.

After hitting Hari, Baby allegedly fled the apartment complex and hit three other vehicles, according to the report.

Police later found a blue Toyota SUV parked outside a retail pharmacy store about 1.6 kilometres away, the report said.

Baby, identified as the driver, appeared incoherent, could not answer officers' questions and had blood on her arms and legs, the newspaper reported.

She was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Community Reaction And Repatriation Efforts

Friends and relatives are struggling to understand how a close friendship could have ended in such violence.

There has been speculation that Baby's employment-related issues in the US may have contributed to the incident, but police have not confirmed this.

Meanwhile, the Keralam government has stepped up efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Hari and Mathew to India, with state officials assuring their families of help in expediting the legal procedures.

The Indian embassy and the Malayali Association in California were also assisting the families.

The families were awaiting the completion of the post-mortem and other legal procedures before the bodies could be released and brought back to Keralam for the final rites.