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Indian-Origin Met Police Officer Faces Serious Charges

By Aditi Khanna October 16, 2026 18:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian-origin Metropolitan Police officer PC Harman Singh faces grave charges including attempted rape and sexual assault, highlighting ongoing scrutiny of police conduct in London.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Indian-origin Metropolitan Police officer PC Harman Singh has been charged with multiple serious offences.
  • Charges include one count of attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of intentional strangulation.
  • The alleged offences relate to a woman in her 20s in January 2026.
  • Singh was arrested on Saturday, January 10, and subsequently suspended from duty.
  • He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

An Indian-origin Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with one count of attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of intentional strangulation, Scotland Yard said in London on Friday.

Charges Against Met Police Officer

Police Constable (PC) Harman Singh, attached to the Met Police's North Area command unit, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

 

The charges relate to alleged offences against a woman in her 20s in January 2026, the force said.

"The allegations were reported that month, and Singh was arrested on Saturday, January 10, on suspicion of one count of attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault against a woman. Singh was bailed pending further enquiries," the Met Police said in a statement.

Singh was suspended from duty following his arrest.

"Following a Met investigation, the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges on Friday, September 4," the force stated.

The female witness in the case is being supported by officers.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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