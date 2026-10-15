Deepak Sandhu Found Guilty Of Murdering Ex-Partner In London

An Indian-origin man, Deepak Sandhu, has been convicted of the murder of his former partner, Xiaoqing Ke, in London, following a relationship breakdown that led to a fatal attack and a failed attempt to flee to Mumbai.

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Key Points Deepak Sandhu, an Indian-origin man, was convicted on Thursday of murdering Xiaoqing Ke in London.

Sandhu became "increasingly angry" after Xiaoqing attempted to end their brief relationship, leading to the fatal attack.

He travelled to London with a knife on December 9, 2025, and stabbed Xiaoqing Ke, who was found with multiple stab wounds.

Sandhu attempted to flee to Mumbai and was arrested on Friday, 12 December (2025) on a coach en route to the airport.

The Met Police investigation revealed Sandhu's obsession, controlling messages, and a text predicting he would "become evil" before the attack.

An Indian-origin man who was arrested by the Metropolitan Police on his way to the airport to flee to Mumbai was convicted of the murder of a woman in London on Thursday.

Deepak Sandhu, 23, from the coastal city of Southampton, was found guilty at the Old Bailey Court of murdering Xiaoqing Ke after their brief relationship ended.

The Met Police said its investigation uncovered messages which showed Sandhu had grown "increasingly angry" after Xiaoqing attempted to end their relationship, before travelling to London to carry out his fatal attack.

Investigation Details Emerge

"Xiaoqing's family have been through an unimaginably painful time, and our thoughts remain with them," said Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Wayne Jolley.

"Our team uncovered vital evidence which showed Sandhu had become fixated on Xiaoqing and had subjected her to a tirade of controlling and abusive messages before ultimately deciding to end her life.

"Xiaoqing should never have had to endure what happened to her either in the months before her death or in the final moments of her life," he said.

Sandhu will be sentenced for the murder at the same court on Friday.

The court heard that the Met Police were called to an address on Old Brompton Road, Earl's Court, on December 10 last year due to concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Officers attended and found the body of 39-year-old Xiaoqing Ke inside the property with multiple stab wounds.

A murder investigation was launched and officers gathered evidence, including mobile phones and clothing, to help build a picture of the assault and any relevant background on those who had been in contact with Xiaoqing.

This probe uncovered messages between Xiaoqing and a man called Deepak Sandhu, who had clearly become obsessed with her following a short affair.

The police said that further analysis of blood taken from the scene matched Sandhu, and he was identified as a main suspect.

The Fatal Attack And Arrest

Enquiries revealed that Sandhu had stolen money from her and lied to her, which led her to attempt to break up the relationship. Sandhu became determined to take revenge, which he discussed in a message to a friend in the days before the attack as well as predicting in a text that he would "become evil".

On December 9, 2025, he travelled to London from Southampton with a knife after arranging to meet Xiaoqing.

He attempted to conceal his identity before being let inside the address, where he then stabbed her.

"Upon leaving around 90 minutes later, he started efforts to flee the country to avoid detection. He falsely claimed to a family member that another man killed Xioaqing while he was there and also booked a flight to Mumbai," the Met Police said.

Officers were able to locate Sandhu and he was arrested on Friday, 12 December (2025) after being stopped and cautioned while on board a coach on the way to the airport, the Met said.

"Tackling violence against women and girls remains one of our key priorities, and we will do everything to identify those who carry out these offences and bring them to justice," added DCI Jolley.