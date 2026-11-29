Samit Apurva Patel, an Indian-origin man, now faces second-degree intentional murder charges in Minnesota after the tragic death of Uber driver Mohamed Yusuf, who was allegedly strangled and run over in a brutal attack.

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Key Points Samit Apurva Patel faces second-degree intentional murder charges in Minnesota after Uber driver Mohamed Yusuf died on Saturday.

Patel allegedly strangled Yusuf with a seatbelt, ran him over with his own car, and left him in a ditch on November 14.

Yusuf's brother, who was on the phone during the attack, reported hearing Yusuf being choked and run over, and Patel objecting to Yusuf's name.

Patel was taken into custody on the same day of the incident after his parents called police for a wellness check.

The case has drawn attention to concerns raised by rights advocates regarding rhetoric targeting Somali Americans in Minnesota.

An Indian-origin man is facing charges of intentional murder in a Minnesota court in the US after he allegedly strangled a cab driver, ran him over and left him in a ditch to die.

Murder Charges Upgraded After Victim's Death

The Uber cab driver, Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali-American, died in a Minnesota Hospital on Saturday, prompting Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty to upgrade the charges against 25-year-old Samit Apurva Patel from attempted second-degree murder and carjacking to second-degree intentional murder.

Yusuf had been critically ill since the attack on November 14 in Hopkins, a suburb of Minneapolis, and had undergone several surgeries.

Patel was taken into custody on the same day of the incident. Under Minnesota law, second-degree intentional murder carries a statutory maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

Details Of The Brutal Attack Emerge

Fox News, quoting court documents, reported that Patel strangled Yusuf with a seatbelt, ran him over with Yusuf's car, and left him in a ditch.

Investigators said Yusuf's brother was on the phone with him during the attack and told authorities he heard Yusuf say he was being choked and run over.

Court documents also say Yusuf's brother reported that Patel objected to Yusuf's name, telling him, "I don't like that name."

The case began to unfold after Patel's parents called police for a wellness check, according to the court filing, saying he came home appearing intoxicated and distressed.

Officers found Yusuf's damaged car at the residence, and authorities later located Yusuf in a ditch using his smartwatch location and a police drone with thermal imaging, according to the filing.

Community Concerns And Legal Defence

In a brief statement to ABC News, Catherine Turner, an attorney for Patel, said: "Mr Patel mourns this tragic passing. He and his family ask for the public to withhold judgment as this case is still developing."

Yusuf's son Mustafa Osman, the oldest of Yusuf's five children, said earlier this month that his father came to the US in 1993 and worked as a driver for years.

Rights advocates have raised concerns over rhetoric targeting Somali Americans by US President Donald Trump and his allies, as well as the administration's immigration crackdown in Minnesota, where a sizeable Somali-American community resides.