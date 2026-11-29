An Indian-origin man faces upgraded charges of second-degree intentional murder in Minnesota after allegedly strangling and running over a Somali-American Uber driver, Mohamed Yusuf, who later died from his injuries.

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Key Points Samit Apurva Patel, an Indian-origin man, faces second-degree intentional murder charges in Minnesota, US.

He is accused of strangling Uber driver Mohamed Yusuf with a seatbelt, running him over, and leaving him in a ditch on November 14.

Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali-American, died on Saturday from his injuries, leading to upgraded charges against Patel.

Yusuf's brother, who was on the phone during the attack, reported hearing Yusuf say he was being choked and run over, and that Patel disliked Yusuf's name.

Patel's parents initiated a wellness check, leading to the discovery of Yusuf's car and later Yusuf himself via smartwatch location and drone.

An Indian-origin man is facing charges of intentional murder in a Minnesota court in the US after he allegedly strangled a cab driver, ran him over and left him in a ditch to die.

The Uber cab driver, Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali-American, died in a Minnesota Hospital on Saturday, prompting Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty to upgrade the charges against 25-year-old Samit Apurva Patel from attempted second-degree murder and carjacking to second-degree intentional murder.

Details Of The Alleged Attack

Yusuf had been critically ill since the attack on November 14 in Hopkins, a suburb of Minneapolis, and had undergone several surgeries.

Patel was taken into custody on the same day of the incident. Under Minnesota law, second-degree intentional murder carries a statutory maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

Fox News, quoting court documents, reported that Patel strangled Yusuf with a seatbelt, ran him over with Yusuf's car, and left him in a ditch.

Investigators said Yusuf's brother was on the phone with him during the attack and told authorities he heard Yusuf say he was being choked and run over.

Motive And Investigation

Court documents also say Yusuf's brother reported that Patel objected to Yusuf's name, telling him, "I don't like that name."

The case began to unfold after Patel's parents called police for a wellness check, according to the court filing, saying he came home appearing intoxicated and distressed.

Officers found Yusuf's damaged car at the residence, and authorities later located Yusuf in a ditch using his smartwatch location and a police drone with thermal imaging, according to the filing.

In a brief statement to ABC News, Catherine Turner, an attorney for Patel, said: "Mr Patel mourns this tragic passing. He and his family ask for the public to withhold judgment as this case is still developing."

Yusuf's son Mustafa Osman, the oldest of Yusuf's five children, said earlier this month that his father came to the US in 1993 and worked as a driver for years.

Rights advocates have raised concerns over rhetoric targeting Somali Americans by US President Donald Trump and his allies, as well as the administration's immigration crackdown in Minnesota, where a sizeable Somali-American community resides.