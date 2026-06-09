Indian Family Dies In Suspected London Murder-Suicide

A tragic incident in London sees an Indian-origin couple and their terminally ill 9-year-old son die in a suspected murder-suicide, with police suggesting the child's severe illness played a role in the devastating event.

Key Points An Indian-origin couple and their 9-year-old terminally ill son died in a suspected murder-suicide in London.

The family fell from the 36th floor of their luxury apartment block in Elephant and Castle on May 27.

Police believe the son's severe illness, thought to be kidney disease, contributed to the tragic incident.

The parents, Rakesh Pai and Aditi Paralkar, were consultants who had previously sought treatment for their son in India.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances, with an inquest expected to determine exactly what happened.

An Indian-origin couple and their 9-year-old terminally ill son died after they fell from a luxury London apartment block in a suspected murder-suicide, according to media reports.

Rakesh Pai, 47, Aditi Paralkar, 46, and their son Sid died after falling from a balcony on the 36th floor of their apartment in Highpoint tower block in Elephant and Castle, south London, on May 27, the Telegraph newspaper reported. The family lived in the 45-storey building on the 36th floor, approximately 400 feet from the ground, according to the Sunday Guardian.

Tragic Circumstances Unfold

Neil Coyle, Labour MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, said Sid was born with "severe illnesses" and police believe his condition contributed to their "horrendous decision". The family was found by the emergency services after witnesses reported at 7.29 am that a group of people had fallen from a height. Paramedics attempted resuscitation, but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Coyle said in a letter to the building's residents that the deaths were an "awful occurrence", adding that Sid was thought to have had kidney disease. "It's a terrible tragedy, a family of three. Just awful. Some constituents saw it happen. The suggestion was that the child was born in the UK with severe illnesses, which the police inferred contributed to their horrendous decision," he said.

Family Background And Ongoing Investigation

Pai and Paralkar, who were born in India, worked as consultants in finance and construction, respectively. The couple had reportedly sought treatment for their son in India in 2020, but returned to Britain last year after he did not improve.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, while an inquest is expected to determine exactly what happened.