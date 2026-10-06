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Indian Oil Employee Stabbed To Death During Petrol Pump Sealing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 06, 2026 21:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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An Indian Oil employee was tragically stabbed to death in Hingoli, Maharashtra, during a petrol pump sealing operation, prompting a police investigation into the violent incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Indian Oil employee Mahesh Shelke was fatally stabbed in Hingoli, Maharashtra.
  • The incident occurred during the sealing of a petrol pump in Ambachondi village.
  • An argument between Shelke's team and the pump owner's family turned violent.
  • Shelke sustained seven knife wounds and died at the scene.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the prime accused.

An employee of Indian Oil company was stabbed to death when he and his team members were in the process of sealing a petrol pump in Hingoli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

Investigation Underway In Petrol Pump Murder

The incident occurred at Ambachondi village in Basmat tehsil around 4.30 pm, they said.

 

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Shelke, according to the police.

The pump was earlier non-functional and resumed its operations a few days back.

While Shelke and his team were sealing the petrol pump, an argument reportedly broke out between him and the family members of the pump owner and others present there, which turned violent.

Shelke was allegedly stabbed seven times with a knife, due to which he died on the spot.

The exact reason behind the dispute is yet to be known, the police said.

The police have formed a team to trace and nab the prime accused in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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indian oil employeemahesh shelkehingoli murderpetrol pump sealingmaharashtra crime

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