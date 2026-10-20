Indian Navy's Rs 2.41 Trillion Warship Push

Forty-two naval vessels are already on order, while the navy has the government's initial go-ahead to procure another 78 ships and submarines and 120 fast interceptor craft, worth approximately Rs 2.41 trillion.

IMAGE: A view of Malvan, the second of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft. Photograph: Indian Navy/ANI Photo

Key Points The Indian Navy has 42 vessels on order and initial government approval for 78 ships and submarines and 120 interceptor craft.

The proposed acquisitions are worth approximately Rs 2.41 trillion, with procurement processes at different stages of progress.

Requests for proposals have been issued for four landing platform docks and the next-generation frigate programme.

The navy is pursuing indigenous diesel engines, marine gas turbines and electric propulsion to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.

The Indian Navy has embarked on its next phase of acquisitions, keeping in mind technological changes and developing capabilities to maintain operational readiness at sea in the swiftest manner possible.

Forty-two naval vessels are already on order, while the navy has the government's initial go-ahead to procure another 78 ships and submarines and 120 fast interceptor craft, worth approximately Rs 2.41 trillion, Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar said on Monday.

The programme to acquire landing platform docks (LPDs) -- amphibious warships designed to transport and land troops, vehicles and equipment -- was also moving forward, Vice Admiral Kochhar said, with qualified shipyards recently invited to submit competitive bids.

The 78 platforms and 120 fast interceptor craft -- multi-role vessels that can escort larger naval ships and undertake coastal defence -- have been accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN).

Their procurement process is at different stages and is being progressed, Vice Admiral Kochhar said.

An AoN signifies official recognition of the armed forces' need for specific equipment or capabilities, and marks the first step in the procurement process.

Vice Admiral Kochhar was speaking at a media conference in New Delhi on Swavlamban 2026, the navy's flagship innovation and indigenisation seminar, to be held in the capital on October 26 and 27.

The navy, the admiral said, was pursuing development across all domains: Air, sea, underwater, cyber, space, asymmetric and new technologies.

With this in mind, it is taking forward a platform- and capability-centric approach, and has drawn up a Maritime Capability Perspective Plan for the purpose.

The navy is also looking at new technologies such as artificial intelligence and cognitive and deception systems, as well as niche areas such as advanced propulsion, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technology, drones and counter-drone systems, and quantum technology, particularly for secure encrypted communication.

"All of this also has to be inducted and included on our platforms and in our navy so that we become a multi-dimensional, networked force capable of multi-domain operations," the admiral said.

Responding to a question, Vice Admiral Kochhar said: "We have already started programmes under the 'Make' category [of the Defence Acquisition Procedure] to develop an indigenous diesel engine.

<p">We have also received AoN under the same scheme for a 24-28 megawatt marine gas turbine, including gas turbine generators.

"We have signed certain MoUs to bring in electric propulsion, and have received government approvals for that as well.

"As for the LPDs, I'm glad to state that the RFP (request for proposal) for four LPDs was issued to the shortlisted shipyards last week.

"Similarly, the RFP for the next-generation frigate was issued a couple of weeks ago, and responses are awaited."

Navy, UK Partner On Advanced Warship Propulsion

Integrated full electric propulsion (IFEP) technology is to be developed under an inter-governmental agreement with the United Kingdom.

In such systems, a vessel's marine gas turbines, diesel generators or both generate electricity instead of driving its propellers directly.

That power simultaneously runs the propulsion motors, lighting, computers, life support, sensors and weapon systems.

The IFEP system is earmarked for the four amphibious LPDs the navy plans to acquire.

On Swavlamban, Vice Admiral Kochhar said: "As the Indian Navy prepares for the fifth edition, our collective objective remains consistent: To bring India's technological talent closer to the operational needs of the navy and to translate indigenous innovation into practical capability at sea."

He noted that Swavlamban had grown from around 800 participants at its first edition to nearly 3,000 last year.

"This reflects the widening engagement of the nation's defence ecosystem," he said.

He added that more than 4,000 proposals had been received from Indian innovators through the Innovation for Defence Excellence framework, with around 150 micro, small and medium enterprises, and start-ups participating.

"Acceptance of Necessity has been accorded for projects worth more than Rs 3,500 crore, while contracts worth over Rs 1,900 crore have been concluded," he said.

Swavlamban's significance lies not only in its scale but also in the growing sophistication of the challenges it addresses, he said.

These range from quantum positioning systems and high-power microwave directed-energy systems to an extra-large autonomous underwater vehicle and indigenous ramjet engines for fixed-wing aerial platforms.

"The growing use of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and networked capabilities is changing how navies gather information, make decisions and operate at sea.

"For the Indian Navy, keeping pace with these changes is not simply about adopting new technology; it is about ensuring that we can develop, integrate and employ the capabilities needed to meet our operational requirements -- all this with considerable swiftness."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff