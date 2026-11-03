Indian Navy rescues 20 Iranian crew from hijacked vessel off Somalia

The Indian Navy has successfully executed a complex maritime operation, rescuing 20 Iranian crew members from a pirate-hijacked fishing vessel off the coast of Somalia.

IMAGE: The operation, lasting over 48 hours, involved a warship, reconnaissance aircraft, and marine commandos deployed via an IAF C-17 aircraft. Photograph: @rajnathsingh/X

Key Points The Indian Navy rescued 20 Iranian crew members from the fishing vessel Azini off Somalia, weeks after it was hijacked by pirates.

The operation, lasting over 48 hours, involved a warship, reconnaissance aircraft, and marine commandos deployed via an IAF C-17 aircraft.

The Navy prevented the hijacked vessel from being used as a "mother ship" for further attacks on merchant shipping.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi expressed gratitude for India's "successful operation" and humanitarian assistance.

This rescue highlights India's role as a "First Responder and Preferred Security Partner" in the Indian Ocean Region.

In a swift operation that lasted for over 48 hours, the Indian Navy has rescued a fishing vessel with 20 Iranian crew members off the coast of Somalia weeks after it was hijacked by pirates.

The vessel, Azini, was hijacked by an armed pirate group earlier last month, the Navy said on Tuesday.

The operation culminated in the safe rescue of all 20 crew members, with no casualties or injuries, it said.

Indian Navy's Swift Response To Piracy

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi expressed its "sincere appreciation" to the government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for the "successful operation" in rescuing the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel.

The Indian Navy said the hijacking represented a "significant maritime security threat", with the possibility of the vessel being employed as a "mother ship" to launch further attacks against merchant shipping in the region.

Responding to the situation, the Navy said, it tasked a mission-deployed warship to intervene, supported by a maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

"Working in close coordination, these platforms located the vessel after persistent surveillance, tracked its movements and employed calibrated non-kinetic measures to contain its movement and prevent its escape," it said in a statement.

Coordinated Rescue Operation Details

It said marine commandos were deployed through a precision airdrop by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft.

"Executing a swift and well-coordinated tactical intervention, the Indian Navy secured the vessel, overcame the pirate threat and ensured safe release of all 20 crew members," the Navy said.

It described the "successful operation" as a "testament" to the Indian Navy's high operational preparedness and ability to undertake complex maritime security operations through "seamless inter-service coordination".

"It also underscores India's unwavering commitment to remaining First Responder and Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region," the Navy said.

"The Indian Navy stands committed to safeguarding seafarers, protecting vital maritime trade routes and ensuring a safe, secure and stable maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region," it added.

International Praise For India's Role

In a social media post, the Iranian embassy said, "We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian armed forces, reflecting India's strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders."

"This humanitarian operation stands as a testament to the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India," it said.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the safe rescue of the Iranian crew," it added.