Indian nationals urged to put off Iran travel amid tensions

Amid escalating regional tensions and military activity, India has issued a revised travel advisory urging its nationals to postpone travel to Iran and for those already there to consider leaving, ensuring their safety and security.

IMAGE: A billboard threatening US President Donald Trump on a building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Key Points India advises its nationals to postpone all non-essential travel to Iran due to escalating regional instability.

Indian citizens currently in Iran are urged to consider leaving the country via available commercial flights.

Those choosing to remain must exercise extreme caution, monitor news, and avoid areas of military activity.

The advisory follows increased regional tensions and military actions by the US and Iran in West Asia.

India on July 19, Sunday, advised its nationals to postpone travel to Iran until the security situation improves and urged those already in the country to consider leaving through available commercial flights amid rising instability and conflict.

In a revised travel advisory, the Indian embassy in Tehran underlined that the "recent days have seen an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran", necessitating heightened caution for Indian nationals.

Guidance For Indian Nationals In Iran

"Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves," the mission said.

It advised Indians already in Iran to consider temporarily exiting the country using available flight options.

"Those choosing to remain in Iran have been asked to exercise the "highest possible level of caution", the embassy said.

"They should carefully monitor the news to maintain full situational awareness, and should avoid locations seeing higher levels of military activity such as those along the southern coast of the country," it said.

Regional Tensions And Embassy Support

The embassy also urged Indian nationals to comply with instructions issued by local authorities.

It asked all Indians in Iran who have not yet registered with the embassy to do so immediately and to regularly monitor the mission's website and social media handles for further updates.

The advisory comes amid renewed security concerns in Iran following an increase in regional tensions and military activity.

In the last few days, the US has targeted bridges, water desalination plants and electrical facilities in Iran, while Tehran has hit US-allied countries throughout west Asia.

India has, in the past, issued similar advisories during periods of heightened conflict in west Asia and has urged its nationals to remain in contact with the embassy for assistance.

The Indian mission has also shared emergency helpline numbers for citizens requiring assistance.