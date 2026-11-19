Indian national Nikhil Gupta faces sentencing in a US court for his role in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, with prosecutors pushing for a 24-year prison term to deter foreign plots on American soil.

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Key Points Indian national Nikhil Gupta is scheduled for sentencing on Friday in New York for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

US prosecutors are seeking a 24-year prison term for Gupta, citing the "brutal and brazen" nature of the foreign plot to execute a US citizen on US soil.

Gupta pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges including murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Gupta's lawyers are requesting a significantly reduced sentence, arguing for a downward variance from the recommended 235-293 months to 144 months, citing his lack of criminal history and alcohol dependence.

The plot involved Gupta working with others, including an alleged Indian Government employee, to hire a hitman for USD 100,000 to assassinate Pannun.

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh extremist on American soil, will be sentenced here on Friday by a federal judge, with prosecutors seeking a 24-year prison term for him.

Gupta, 55, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Pannun holds dual American and Canadian citizenship.

Gupta will be sentenced on November 20 at around 10 am local time by US District Judge Victor Marrero in the Southern District of New York.

Prosecutors Demand Stiff Sentence

Last week, the US government submitted in court that it is seeking a 24-year prison term for Gupta, whose "conduct was as brutal as it was brazen.

"He was a crucial participant in a foreign plot to execute a US citizen on US soil. The Court should impose a sentence that reflects the magnitude of the crime and sends a message that the violent silencing of voices in this country will not be tolerated. For these reasons, and all the reasons set forth above, the Government respectfully requests that the Court impose a sentence of 293 months' imprisonment," US Attorney James McDonald said in a 20-page submission to Marrero.

The government said that Gupta and his co-conspirators, "including at least one Indian Government employee", plotted to kill an American citizen on US soil because of the "victim's political ideology".

"It is a crime of the utmost seriousness and demands an equally serious penalty . the Government submits that a sentence at the top of the United States Sentencing Guidelines range of 235 to 293 months' incarceration is necessary to serve the legitimate purposes of sentencing."

Gupta's Defence Seeks Leniency

In his sentencing memorandum, Gupta asked that the Court impose a much reduced sentence.

Gupta's lawyers have argued that the Probation Department calculated an advisory Guidelines range of "235 to 293" months imprisonment and has "recommended a substantial downward variance from that range to 144 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. We join in Probation's request for a significant downward variance from the Guidelines."

Gupta's lawyers have said that the probation's recommendation reflects a considered judgment by the officer who interviewed Gupta, reviewed the full investigative record, and weighed the statutory factors.

"It takes into account that Gupta has no criminal history of any kind, that he was suffering from untreated alcohol dependence at the time of the offence, and that any lengthy sentence for a fifty-five-year-old man is significant," his attorneys said, adding that Gupta "does not minimise" the seriousness of what he did.

"He agreed to arrange the murder of another person, and that conduct warrants a term of imprisonment. But the sentence this Court imposes should be sufficient, and not greater than necessary, to serve the purposes of sentencing as to this defendant," Gupta's lawyers said.

Gupta Expresses Remorse

In a letter to the court, Gupta said he wishes he could "turn back time to 2023 and undo my mistakes," and that when he looks back, "I don't even recognise the man I had become."

In the letter, Gupta describes how, in early 2023, he became distant from his family and began drinking heavily almost every night. Of his family and the people around him, he wrote: "I deeply regretted the suffering I caused them and the people around me."

He has told the Court that he is "so thankful that my actions did not result in the loss of human life or injury," which "would have been the greatest regret of my life."

Details Of The Assassination Plot

According to the allegations contained in the indictment, other public court documents, and statements made in court, in about 2023, Gupta worked together with others in India and elsewhere, including with co-defendant Vikash Yadav, to plot Pannun's assassination on US soil.

At Yadav's direction, Gupta contacted an individual whom he believed to be a criminal associate, but who was in fact a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration for assistance in contracting a hitman to murder Pannun in New York City.

Yadav subsequently agreed, in dealings brokered by Gupta, to pay the undercover officer USD 100,000 to murder the Victim. On or about June 9, 2023, Yadav and Gupta arranged for an associate to deliver USD 15,000 in cash to the undercover officer as an advance payment for the murder.