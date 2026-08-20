Indian national dies in Israel, suspect held

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv is closely monitoring the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of Indian national Rajiv Acharya in Israel, where a suspect has been arrested.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Indian national Rajiv Acharya tragically died in Israel.

Israeli authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the full facts and circumstances.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv is closely monitoring the case and providing assistance.

An Indian national has died in Israel, with officials saying that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway to establish the full facts and circumstances.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv, in a social media post on August 19, Wednesday, identified the deceased as Rajiv Acharya and said it is deeply saddened by his "tragic death".

Embassy Confirms Arrest And Ongoing Probe

"The embassy is in close contact with the Israeli authorities, who have informed that a suspect has been arrested and that the investigation is ongoing to establish the full facts and circumstances of the incident," it said.

The mission did not provide any further details about the incident or the victim.

The embassy said it extended its condolences to Acharya's bereaved family and it was ready to provide all possible assistance.

"The embassy will continue to closely monitor the case and remain in contact with the concerned authorities," it said.