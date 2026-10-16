Indian National Arrested In US Over False Citizenship Claim To Vote

An Indian national faces serious charges in the US after being arrested for allegedly falsely claiming American citizenship to cast a ballot in the upcoming 2024 general election in Minnesota, underscoring the strict enforcement against voter fraud.

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Key Points An Indian national was arrested in the US for falsely claiming American citizenship to vote in the 2024 general election in Minnesota.

The individual, Chaudhari, faces charges of furnishing false information in voting and making a false claim of citizenship.

If convicted, Chaudhari could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count.

Prosecutors allege Chaudhari signed a voter signature certificate on November 5, 2024, falsely declaring US citizenship.

US authorities emphasise that voting is reserved for citizens and such actions are serious crimes leading to arrest, criminal charges, and deportation.

An Indian national has been arrested in the United States for falsely claiming to be an American citizen to vote in the 2024 general election in Minnesota, the US Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.

Charges And Potential Penalties

Chaudhari has been charged with knowingly furnishing false information in voting and making a false claim of citizenship in order to register to vote or vote.

"If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count," the DHS said.

According to the indictment, Chaudhari signed a voter signature certificate on November 5, 2024, as required under Minnesota law to vote in the general election.

The document required him to swear or affirm that he was a US citizen.

Prosecutors allege that he was not a citizen and knowingly made the false declaration to vote.

"Voting is reserved for US citizens, and falsely claiming citizenship to cast a ballot is a serious crime," said Special Agent Travis Pickard of Homeland Security Investigations.

"HSI has the experience and authority to investigate these cases, and we take that responsibility seriously. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect the integrity of our election systems," Pickard said.

"Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation," said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.