Rediff.com  » News » Indian mission in Ukraine to be temporarily relocated to Poland

Indian mission in Ukraine to be temporarily relocated to Poland

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 13, 2022 21:10 IST
Considering the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, the Indian embassy in Kyiv, will be temporarily relocated in Poland, the ministry of external affairs said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Indian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Ministry further said that it is keeping an eye on the developments in Ukraine and the situation will be reassessed as per that.

 

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland. The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments," read the MEA statement.

Russia launched a "military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which it claimed was a response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection against attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry continues to maintain that the "special operation" is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. However, the West has refuted these claims and has imposed sanctions on Russia.

A number of countries including the US, Canada, and Australia have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia, prompting many international businesses to leave the Russian market.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
