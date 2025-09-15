HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian man beheaded in US: Trump blames Biden's policy

Indian man beheaded in US: Trump blames Biden's policy

By Seema Hakhu Kachru
September 15, 2025 08:34 IST

United States President Donald Trump has decried the brutal beheading of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant with a prior criminal record, whom he called an 'Illegal Alien'.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: @WhiteHouse/X

Posting on Truth Social, his social media platform, Trump said the assailant should have been deported, blaming what he called lenient policies of his predecessor Joe Biden.

"Being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER," he said.

 

Chandra Mouli 'Bob' Nagamallaiah, 50, originally from Karnataka, was attacked with a machete on September 10 at the Downtown Suites Motel, where he lived and worked.

The assault, carried out in front of his wife and 18-year-old son, has deeply shaken the Indian-American community.

The accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, has been charged with capital murder.

US immigration officials confirmed he was previously detained but released in January 2025 after Cuba refused to accept his deportation.

Nagamallaiah's funeral took place on September 13 in Flower Mound, Texas, attended by close family and friends.

A fundraiser to support his family has raised over $321,326.

The killing has renewed debate over immigration enforcement and the challenges US authorities face when countries decline to accept deportees.

Seema Hakhu Kachru
