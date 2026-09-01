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Indian killed in Ukraine in latest Russian attacks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje September 01, 2026 13:08 IST 1 Minute Read
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that an Indian citizen tragically lost their life amidst the latest wave of Russian aerial bomb and drone strikes targeting Odesa, Ukraine.

Russia's Attack On Ukraine

IMAGE: Residents walk at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Borispil, Ukraine September 1, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian citizen was killed in recent Russian attacks on Ukraine.
  • President Zelenskyy confirmed 12 fatalities and dozens injured in the strikes.
  • The attacks involved guided aerial bombs and drones targeting Odesa and its region.

An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy said since Monday evening, guided aerial bomb and drone strikes have continued against Odesa and the region.

 

"Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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ukraine conflictrussian attacksindian citizenodesa strikesvolodymyr zelenskyy

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