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Home  » News » MEA assures help to Indians hit in Kuwait attack

MEA assures help to Indians hit in Kuwait attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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Last updated on: June 04, 2026 18:36 IST

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Amid escalating tensions in the West Asia region, an Indian national was killed and 13 others injured in an attack on Kuwait International Airport, prompting the MEA to issue travel advisories and facilitate evacuations.

Attack on Kuwait airport

IMAGE: A CCTV footage shows a car leaving a parking lot as fire and smoke rise following a strike on Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City, Kuwait, June 3, 2026, in this screengrab from a video. Photograph: Civil Aviation Kuwait/Handout via Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian national was killed and 13 others injured in an attack on Kuwait International Airport.
  • The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is assisting the deceased's family and the injured, with the mortal remains expected in India soon.
  • The attack occurred amidst escalating US-Iran tensions, following a previous incident where an Indian national died in Iranian strikes in Kuwait.
  • MEA advises Indian nationals to avoid travel to Iran and has facilitated the evacuation of over 2,500 Indians from the country.
  • Israel's airspace is open, allowing limited flights for onward travel to India.

A day after an Indian national was killed in an attack on the Kuwait International Airport, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the Indian mission is in touch with the family of the deceased and his mortal remains are expected to arrive in India on June 5.

Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, during an inter-ministerial briefing here on the current West Asia situation, also said that 13 Indian nationals have been injured in this attack, and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Kuwait.

 

MEA Confirms Indian Casualties In Kuwait Attack

"Yesterday, in an attack on the Kuwait International Airport, an Indian national unfortunately lost his life. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," Mahajan told reporters.

"Our mission in Kuwait is in touch with the family and is coordinating closely with the local authorities. His mortal remains are expected to arrive in India tomorrow. Thirteen Indian nationals have also been injured in the attack, and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Kuwait. Our mission is extending all assistance to the injured and is in close touch with the local authorities," he added.

The attack on Wednesday came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Earlier, an Indian national was killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant on March 30.

Advisory For Indian Nationals Amid Regional Tensions

Mahajan said the MEA continues to closely monitor the developments in the Gulf and the West Asia region.

"Our missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. They are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups, and Indian companies to address their concerns," he said.

The MEA official further said Iran's airspace is partially open.

"We have advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urge those already there to leave with our embassy's support. So far, our embassy in Tehran has facilitated movement of 2,557 Indian nationals out of Iran, through land border routes," Mahajan said.

Israel airspace is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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