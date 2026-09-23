Indian killed in missile attack on merchant vessel near coast of Oman

An Indian seafarer tragically lost his life in a missile attack on the MV Cape Dao off the coast of Oman, prompting immediate government action for repatriation and crew safety.

IMAGE: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on September 23, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points An Indian seafarer, Wiper Suraj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, died from head injuries after a missile attack on the MV Cape Dao off the coast of Oman.

The bulk carrier MV Cape Dao was transporting 20 Indian seafarers towards India when the incident occurred.

The remaining 19 Indian crew members were safely evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman and are currently ashore.

The Indian government has pledged to ensure the dignified repatriation of Yadav's remains and provide support to his family.

Maritime authorities are coordinating with Omani officials and the ship management company for the safe return of the surviving crew.

An Indian seafarer from Uttar Pradesh was killed after sustaining head injuries in a missile attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao off the coast of Oman, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday. The vessel was carrying 20 Indian seafarers while transiting towards India.

Government Response and Repatriation Efforts

The 19 surviving crew members were safely evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman and are currently ashore, Sonowal said. 'My heartfelt condolences to the family of young Indian seafarer, Wiper Suraj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, who tragically succumbed to head injuries following a missile attack on M.V. CAPE DAO,' the minister said in a post on X.

He said the government would ensure that Yadav's mortal remains were brought home with full dignity and that all possible support was extended to his family. Directions have also been issued to maritime authorities to coordinate with Omani authorities and the ship management company for the safe repatriation of the surviving crew.

Coordination with Omani Authorities

The Indian Embassy in Oman said it was coordinating with Omani authorities and the ship management company regarding the safety of the crew and was in touch with the deceased's family. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack.