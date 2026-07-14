1 Indian killed, 6 injured as Iranian missiles hit UAE tankers in Hormuz

An Iranian cruise missile attack on two UAE national tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz has tragically resulted in the death of one Indian crew member and injuries to six other Indian nationals, escalating regional tensions and drawing strong condemnation from the UAE.

IMAGE: Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points One Indian crew member was killed and six Indian nationals were among eight injured when Iranian cruise missiles struck two UAE tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, in the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack, which also caused material damage and fires on board the tankers, has been condemned by the UAE as a grave violation of international law and an act of piracy.

The UAE Ministry of Defence stated that the incident occurred in Omani territorial waters and has heightened its state of readiness, reserving the right to respond.

The UAE has called on Iran to cease these 'unprovoked attacks' and ensure the 'complete and unconditional reopening' of the Strait of Hormuz.

This incident follows renewed hostilities between the US and Iran, including the IRGC's closure of the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent American retaliatory strikes.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said that its two national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were struck by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.

In a statement, the UAE MoD said that the attack killed one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa and injured eight others, including six Indian nationals and two Ukrainians, four of whom sustained serious injuries.

Details of the Attack

'The Ministry of Defence announces that the national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters. The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control,' the post read.

Condemning the strike as a grave violation of international law, the UAE said it reserves the right to respond and has heightened its state of readiness to safeguard its security and national interests.

UAE's Strong Condemnation

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also condemned and denounced the attack in the strongest terms.

'The Ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as to the Government and people of the Republic of India, and wished all the injured a speedy recovery,' the statement read.

The ministry emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of 'economic coercion' or 'blackmail' constitutes an act of piracy and poses a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.

'The UAE stressed the need for Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to safeguard regional security and maintain the stability of the global economy and trade,' the UAE said.

Regional Tensions and US Involvement

This development follows renewed hostilities between the US and Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) closed the Strait of Hormuz, which triggered American retaliatory strikes on 140 locations across Iran.

Concurrently, the United States announced that it will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports starting Tuesday evening.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz would specifically target Iran, while allowing vessels from other nations to continue transiting through the strategic waterway.

Speaking to reporters after signing an Executive Order, Trump said the blockade would apply only to Iran and those doing business with Tehran.