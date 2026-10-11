Indian killed, 10 others among 300 hurt in Saudi's Riyadh airport attack

Following a deadly attack at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, an Indian national has tragically died, prompting India's strong condemnation of the violence and calls for an immediate end to hostilities.

IMAGE: Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 8, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

Key Points An Indian national died on Sunday following an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with 10 other Indians among the over 300 injured.

The Indian Embassy is providing support for the injured and the repatriation of the deceased's remains, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressing condolences.

India strongly condemned the repeated attacks on Riyadh's airport, including the "dastardly attack on October 10," calling them "completely unacceptable."

Saudi Arabia attributes the attacks to Yemen's Houthis, leading to an advisory from the Indian Embassy on Thursday for nationals to remain vigilant.

Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 13 due to the security situation.

An Indian national was killed while at least 10 others were among the more than 300 people injured in an attack at Saudi Arabia's international airport in Riyadh, the Indian Embassy said on Sunday.

The attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday was the latest of several in the past week targeting the airport.

Four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese were also killed in the attack.

Indian Embassy's Response And Support

In a further update on Sunday, the Indian Embassy said its officials had visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack were admitted.

Of the 11 Indians injured in the attack, one died on Sunday, three are in intensive care but stable, and two remain admitted in normal wards, while the others have been discharged, the embassy said.

"We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support," it said.

Earlier, the embassy said it was in touch with the family of the deceased and would provide all support for the early repatriation of the mortal remains.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the death of the Indian national.

"Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

India Condemns Attacks, Calls For Peace

The Indian mission has also issued additional contact numbers for queries concerning Indian nationals injured in the attack. Besides its 24/7 toll-free helpline 8002471234 for calls within Saudi Arabia, people can contact the embassy at +966-11-488469 or send WhatsApp messages to +966-536216082.

The Indian Embassy also said Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh till October 13.

Strongly condemning the incident, India on Sunday said the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf nation are "completely unacceptable and must cease immediately".

"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons," it said.

Saudi Arabia has blamed Yemen's Houthis for the attack.

"We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest," the MEA said.

Security Advisory Amid Regional Tensions

In view of the security situation, the Indian Embassy on Thursday advised all Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

The advisory came amid an escalation in hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis, who have in recent weeks targeted border regions, energy facilities and civilian infrastructure using drones and missiles.

The mission also advised Indian nationals against circulating or reposting videos or news related to the ongoing events.