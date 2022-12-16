News
Indian forces are firmly in control: Army on Tawang face-off

Indian forces are firmly in control: Army on Tawang face-off

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 16, 2022 11:50 IST
Asserting that the Indian Armed forces are firmly in control, Eastern Army commander Lt General RP Kalita Friday said that border areas along the northern frontier are stable.

IMAGE: Eastern Army commander Lt General RP Kalita speaks to media on the occasion of Vijay Diwas in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI

Stating that there are different perceptions of the Line of Actual Control by the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army at several points, he said that in one of these areas in the Tawang sector, the PLA transgressed, which was very firmly contested by Indian forces on ground.

"It led to some amount of physical violence, but it was contained at local level resorting to existing bilateral mechanisms and protocols," Kalita said.

 

He said that there were some minor injuries to soldiers on both sides.

"Local commanders were able to resolve the issue by carrying out negotiations resorting to existing protocols," the Eastern Army Commander said.

He said that this was followed by flag meeting at the delegation level at Bumla, wherein the issue was resolved further.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Time to play hardball with China'
'China wants to keep pushing India'
Why Xi Is In A Hurry About Arunachal Pradesh
What You Can Watch On OTT This Weekend
PIX: Mumbai's G20 Cover Up
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test, Day 3
When Kareena, Saif Threw A Party For Taimur
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

'Chinese aggression has increased post Galwan'

'Chinese aggression has increased post Galwan'

'Be extremely cautious of Xi Jinping'

'Be extremely cautious of Xi Jinping'

