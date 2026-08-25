Indian EVMs are secure, not connected to internet: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has reassured the public about the robust security of Indian electronic voting machines (EVMs), confirming they are manufactured by public sector companies and operate offline, while also urging young citizens to actively engage in the democratic process.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses students at the Colvin Taluqdars' College, Lucknow, August 24, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video/X

Key Points Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar confirmed that Indian EVMs are produced by public sector companies and lack internet, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi connectivity, ensuring their security.

Kumar urged students to verify information sources, especially on social media, before accepting or sharing it.

He highlighted the massive scale of India's electoral exercise, involving around 100 crore voters and numerous officials.

Kumar encouraged young people aged 18 and above to register as voters and actively participate in the democratic process, emphasising their role in strengthening democracy.

The Election Commission is proactively strengthening Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) to educate students about the electoral process and foster informed participation.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said Indian electronic voting machines (EVMs) are manufactured by public sector companies and do not have internet, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi connectivity.

During his two-day visit to Lucknow, Kumar interacted with students at the historic Colvin Taluqdars' College and discussed India's democratic system, the electoral process, the reliability of EVMs, and the importance of young voters, according to an official statement.

Ensuring EVM Integrity

In response to questions about EVMs, the CEC emphasised that the machines used in India are produced by public sector companies and are not connected to the internet or any wireless technologies.

He advised students to verify the sources and authenticity of information before accepting or sharing it, particularly in today's social media landscape.

"Before accepting any information, it is essential to check its source and verify its authenticity," Kumar stated.

Reflecting on his own student days in 1979, he shared fond memories of his teachers and school, highlighting their significant role in shaping his journey.

Recalling the period when he was preparing to go to the United States, Kumar said his mother's wish and his attachment to the motherland motivated him to stay in India and pursue public service.

He subsequently cleared the civil services examination and began his administrative career in the Kerala cadre of the Indian Administrative Service.

He said his journey in public service eventually led him to the role of Chief Election Commissioner in the world's largest democracy.

The Scale of Indian Elections

Highlighting the scale of India's electoral exercise, Kumar said the country has around 100 crore voters and conducting elections for such a vast electorate was itself a massive task.

Kumar stated that a large number of officials and employees work to ensure the electoral process runs smoothly. He encouraged young people to actively engage in the democratic process and referred to Article 326 of the Constitution while urging students who have reached the age of 18 to register as voters.

The commission provides voter registration facilities through its digital platforms, he said.

Kumar also implored young people to not only become voters themselves but also to encourage their family members and peers to participate in elections.

"Young people are the most important force behind the democratic future of the country. If they participate in the electoral process with awareness, democracy will become stronger," he said.

Strengthening Electoral Literacy

Later, speaking at another programme, Kumar said, "As you are all aware, elections in India are conducted as per the Constitution, laws, and guidelines (nirdesho). When the electoral roll is prepared in India, its concurrent audit is carried out by the booth-level agents of all political parties.

"Similarly, during polling, a concurrent audit is conducted by the candidates' polling agents; and likewise, during the counting process, a concurrent audit is performed by the candidates' counting agents."

Kumar said the Election Commission had undertaken a concerted and proactive effort to strengthen the Electoral Literacy Club (ELC), an initiative that has been part of the commission's tradition for a long time.

"Interaction with principals, teachers, and students from 20 districts gives the assurance that our students possess a comprehensive knowledge of the electoral process and take pride in its transparency as well as their own participation in it," he said.

Noting that students are the future of the largest democracy in the world, the CEC stated that the ELCs are imperative to carry forth the knowledge and the understanding of the electoral process and enrich democracy.

He emphasised the importance of engaging young citizens, asserting that their trust and informed participation in the electoral process is an investment in the future of democracy.