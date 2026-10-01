Indian envoy to UAE meets hero pilot's family in Dubai

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is being lauded as a hero for his extraordinary courage in preventing a potential mid-air catastrophe on a flydubai flight, saving nearly 180 lives despite being seriously injured.

IMAGE: Members of the media gather outside the home of the parents of Captain Smit Machchhar, in Mumbai, on October 1, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar heroically prevented a flydubai flight from crashing after being stabbed by his co-pilot.

The incident occurred on flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Captain Machchhar's bravery for averting a catastrophic mid-air disaster.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE and Consul General met Machchhar's family, assuring full government support for his welfare.

The co-pilot, believed to be an Omani national, was arrested in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where the flight made an emergency landing.

Indian envoy to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday met the family of 'hero' pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who thwarted an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash a flydubai flight carrying nearly 180 people, and briefed them about his health and recovery.

Details Of The Mid-Air Incident

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Machchhar as a 'true hero' on Wednesday and said that 'despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker - preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster'.

Indian Government's Support And Recognition

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal, accompanied by Indian Consul General to Dubai Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, met Machchhar's family members and conveyed the Indian government's full support and assistance for his welfare and well-being.

'Ambassador of India to the UAE met Captain Smit Machchhar's family in Dubai and conveyed the Government of India's full support and assistance for his welfare and wellbeing,' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

The Indian mission in the UAE said that the country stands 'immensely proud of Captain Smit for his exceptional bravery and selfless service'.

'We are proud of Capt Smit for his bravery to save so many lives and avert a tragedy. Just met the family and conveyed the greetings, conveyed full support of the Government of India in ensuring welfare and wellbeing of the Indian Hero,' Mittal posted on X.

Investigation And Flight Diversion

Machchhar is admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and is receiving necessary medical attention.

The two envoys informed the family about Captain Machchhar's 'health & recovery, conveyed that the Embassy & Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities, and assured the family of continued support', the Indian mission in Dubai said.

They also conveyed appreciation for Machchhar's 'extraordinary courage, presence of mind and selfless efforts in saving precious lives'.

The flydubai flight had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia and the co-pilot, believed to be an Omani national, had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities.