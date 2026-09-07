Indian engineer detained in Russia; forcible military recruitment alleged

An Indian woman has raised serious allegations that her husband was detained in Moscow and pressured by Russian police to join the Russian army, prompting the Indian Embassy to seek immediate consular access.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Key Points An Indian woman alleges her husband, Chandan Gupta, was detained in Moscow and pressured by Russian police to join the Russian army.

Chandan Gupta, an engineer from Kanpur, was living in Moscow on a 'highly qualified specialist' visa.

The Indian Embassy in Russia has confirmed contact with the wife and local authorities, actively seeking consular access.

The incident highlights ongoing Indian diplomatic efforts to secure the discharge and safe return of its nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces.

Previously, 227 Indian nationals were recruited into the Russian armed forces, with 139 discharged and 51 fatalities reported.

An Indian woman has alleged that Russian police detained her husband in Moscow and pressured him to join the Russian army, prompting the Indian embassy to seek consular access to him.

Allegations Of Forced Recruitment

Sneha Gupta, who identifies herself as an advocate on her Instagram profile, made the allegations in an appeal video posted on September 6.

She identified her husband as Chandan Gupta, an engineer from Kanpur, and said they were living in Moscow on his "highly qualified specialist" visa issued through a Noida-based company where he worked.

Gupta alleged that Russian police took her husband into custody around 12.30 am on Sunday and that he was being held despite having committed no wrongdoing.

She further alleged that her husband was being pressured in detention to join the Russian armed forces, claiming that shortage of personnel in the Russian military had led to attempts to recruit foreign nationals. Her allegations could not be independently verified.

In her video appeal, Gupta said the family has a 10-year-old son and that she was distressed as she did not speak the local language and was unsure how to deal with the situation.

She appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Indian government to intervene and help secure her husband's release and safe return.

Indian Embassy's Diplomatic Intervention

The Indian Embassy in Russia said on September 6 that it was in touch with Gupta and local authorities over the matter.

"We have seen a social media post by an Indian national regarding her husband. We are in touch with her and the local authorities in the matter. As per law enforcement authorities, it is a legal matter and they are looking into it. The Embassy has also sought consular access," the embassy said in a post on X.

The case comes amid India's continuing efforts to secure the discharge and return of its nationals who have been recruited into the Russian armed forces.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs said 227 Indian nationals had been recruited into the Russian armed forces, of whom 139 were discharged and 51 had died. The ministry said India remained engaged with Russia for the early discharge and return of the remaining Indian nationals.