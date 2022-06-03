News
Rediff.com  » News » Indian Diplomats Meet With Taliban

Indian Diplomats Meet With Taliban

By Rediff News Bureau
June 03, 2022 11:40 IST
A delegation led by J P Singh, joint secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran) at the ministry of external affairs, visited Kabul on Thursday, June 2, 2022, to to survey Indian developmental projects in Afghanistan.

The delegation also met with senior Taliban leaders and discussed India's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Please click on the images for glimpses of J P Singh and the Indian delegation in Kabul.

IMAGE: J P Singh, centre, with Taliban officials during the visit.
All photographs: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: J P Singh, members of the Indian delegation and Taliban officials at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kabul.

 

IMAGE: The Indian delegation at an educational institution in Kabul.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
