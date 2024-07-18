News
Indian crew member of capsized ship off Oman dies

Indian crew member of capsized ship off Oman dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 18, 2024 19:02 IST
An Indian crew member of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that capsized off the Oman coast has died, officials said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

On Wednesday night, the Indian Navy said eight Indians and a Sri Lankan national were rescued by Indian warship INS Teg while carrying out a rescue operation to trace the crew members of the cargo ship.

 

The vessel had capsized about 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in Oman on July 15 and search and rescue efforts are underway, the officials said.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the body of the Indian has been retrieved.

The tanker MT Falcon Prestige has a 16-member crew including 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans, according to Oman's Maritime Security Centre.

"Spoke to our Ambassador in Oman, Amit Narang, to get an update on the capsized vessel MV Prestige Falcon. Relieved to know that eight Indians who were rescued by INS Teg have reached ashore and are being looked after," Singh said on X.

"One Indian person's body has been retrieved. We are closely monitoring the situation and the government is ensuring all possible assistance. Thank all authorities in India and Oman involved in the process," he said.

The Indian Navy said the search and rescue operation by Indian and Omani assets is being undertaken in challenging weather conditions as the area is experiencing rough seas and strong winds.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
