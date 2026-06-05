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Home  » News » Nepal Police Arrest Indian, Local In Drug Bust

Nepal Police Arrest Indian, Local In Drug Bust

By Shirish B Pradhan
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 18:13 IST

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Nepal Police have apprehended an Indian national and a local resident in Madhes province on drug trafficking charges, seizing 17.40 grams of brown sugar during a routine security check.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An Indian national and a Nepali citizen were arrested in Nepal's Madhes province.
  • They face charges of drug trafficking following a police operation.
  • Authorities seized 17.40 grams of brown sugar from the duo.
  • The arrests occurred during a security check of a motorcycle with an Indian number plate, which was also confiscated.

Two persons, including an Indian, have been arrested from Madhes province of Nepal on charges of drug trafficking, police said Friday.

Rakesh Kumar Sah, 21, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, and Ajit Magigya, 20, a resident of Parsa district from Bishrampur Rural Municipality of Bara district, were arrested in the same district on Thursday for possessing 17.40 grams of brown sugar, a statement by Nepal Police headquarters said.

 

The police recovered the narcotic drugs from the duo while conducting a security check of a motorcycle with Indian number plate. The police have also confiscated the motorcycle, the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Shirish B Pradhan in Nepal
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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