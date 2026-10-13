'Bharat Rice' for troops: Army upgrades rations, eases supply to remote posts

Discover how the Indian Army's new 'Bharat Rice' initiative is set to revolutionise soldier rations and logistics, enhancing operational readiness and welfare across the nation.

IMAGE: Army personnel display their preparedness along the Line of Control in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, May 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Indian Army launched 'Bharat Rice' on Monday to provide superior-quality rice for defence forces, improving ration quality.

The initiative includes an MoU with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for utilising its infrastructure during operational contingencies, enhancing logistics.

'Bharat Rice' will be supplied directly to Army Supply Depots, including those in far-flung areas like Ladakh and the North East, ensuring quality and ergonomic packaging.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that this initiative strengthens soldier welfare, operational readiness, and national security by building logistics resilience.

The procurement process involved nearly 18 months of coordination among the Army, FCI, NAFED, and the Department of Food & Public Distribution.

The Indian Army on Monday launched 'Bharat Rice' -- a superior-quality rice for the defence forces under an initiative that aims at improving the quality of rations.

Spearheaded by the Directorate General of Supplies and Transport, the initiative is based on sustained feedback from troops. The rice will be milled to prescribed defence specifications and supplied through NAFED during financial year 2026-27.

It will undergo requisite quality-control checks and will be free from foreign matter and impurities, with minimal broken, damaged and discoloured grains, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi was also present on the occasion.

Enhancing Soldier Rations And Logistics

The event also featured the signing of an MoU between the Indian Army and Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the utilisation of its infrastructure during operational contingencies.

This superior quality rice will be delivered directly to Army Supply Depots, including those in far-flung areas of Ladakh and the North East, instead of being collected by Army depots from local FCI facilities, it said.

In his address, Defence Minister Singh described 'Bharat Rice' as a bond of trust that begins in the farmer's field and extends to the soldier's plate. He stated that the initiative provides a tangible form to the spirit of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' as it embodies a collective resolve where the hard work of a farmer transforms into the strength of a soldier.

"This superior-quality rice will be provided in accordance with standard specifications. Furthermore, we are ensuring ergonomic packaging. While this initiative might appear small, it offers immense operational relief to the soldiers responsible for transporting rations to remote and difficult terrains," he added.

Strategic Partnership With FCI

He emphasised that the soldiers' operational readiness is not defined by weaponry alone; it also lies in their physical health, mental balance, morale and stamina, especially as they serve in the harshest of conditions.

Singh termed the welfare of soldiers as not a peripheral issue, but an integral component of national security, adding that healthy food, robust equipment and complete training boost the morale of troops, making them ready to face every challenge and protect the nation.

He asserted that in modern-day warfare, weapons, platforms, and technology are not the only critical elements; logistics itself is combat power.

He stated that wars today are not won solely on the front lines, and factors such as the strength of supply chains, storage capacity, transportation networks, warehousing infrastructure, and the ability for timely replenishment play an equally crucial role.

Logistics As Combat Power

"The strategic analysis of Operation Sindoor indicated that warning times could be extremely short in future conflicts. Scenarios involving zero-warning situations and the integration of technology into warfare could severely test our preparedness. Such conflicts could also put the endurance of our logistics chains and supply networks to the test. Therefore, we must build logistics resilience to sustain our operations. This MoU with FCI represents a significant step in that direction," he said.

He added that FCI possesses warehouses, storage infrastructure, modern silos, material handling equipment, and trained manpower across the country, including the operationally significant areas.

This initiative is proof that the country's existing national capacity can be aligned with national security requirements, Singh said, adding that it represents a dual-use approach, serving both civil and military needs.

He underlined that just as fighter aircraft are now landing on expressways, and roads and bridges built by Border Roads Organisation are being utilised by local residents too, FCI godowns will no longer be limited to food storage; they will become an integral part of the Indian Army's supply chain.

Strengthening National Resilience

"This approach will optimise resources and strengthen national resilience. Integrating existing infrastructure with operational planning allows us to save time and utilise resources more effectively. This MoU is far more than a mere administrative arrangement. It acts as a force multiplier for operational preparedness and reflects our 'whole-of-government' and 'whole-of-nation' approach," he said.

Procurement in 10 kg and 30 kg bags will further ease handling and transportation, particularly at forward posts.

The initiative follows nearly 18 months of coordination among the Army, FCI, NAFED and the Department of Food & Public Distribution, the ministry said on 'Bharat Rice'.

The MoU with FCI draws upon operational lessons, including those from Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the requirement for resilient logistics arrangements during contingencies that may arise at short notice and extend over prolonged periods.

It provides the Indian Army a formal framework to utilise identified FCI warehousing infrastructure, labour resources and material-handling equipment during operational contingencies, it added.