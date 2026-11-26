The Indian Army's 'Team Mountain Eagles' successfully demonstrated the strategic versatility of national highways by landing and taking off microlight aircraft on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat, showcasing seamless civil-military synergy and robust infrastructure.

Key Points Four Indian Army microlight aircraft successfully landed and took off from the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754K) in Gujarat on November 24.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari described the exercise as a "remarkable feat" and a "historic demonstration of synergy" between the Indian Army and NHAI.

The operation involved two fixed-wing microlights and two flexible-wing powered hang gliders, executing precision landings and rapid ground refuelling.

This achievement highlights the potential of national highways for strategic defence, emergency logistics, and aero-adventure activities.

The 'Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition' began on November 14 and will conclude on November 28, traversing Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Four microlight aircraft of the Indian Army's aero-adventure team successfully landed and took off from a designated highway stretch of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754K) in Gujarat, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, calling it a "remarkable feat".

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said the exercise was a "historic demonstration of synergy" between the Indian Army and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The exercise was conducted on November 24 in Patan district of Gujarat, local authorities said.

Historic Civil-Military Synergy Demonstrated

In a post on X, Gadkari said four microlight aircraft of the Indian Army's 'Team Mountain Eagles', participating in the 'Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition', successfully landed and took off from the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, between chainage km 946 and km 949 in Gujarat.

"This remarkable feat underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and NHAI to developing world-class highway infrastructure that strengthens connectivity, drives economic growth and meets the strategic and operational needs of our Armed Forces," he said.

The achievement also highlights the potential of national highways to facilitate aero-adventure, tourism and other emerging activities, wherever feasible, with appropriate safety measures and coordination, he said.

Precision Operations And Infrastructure Readiness

According to a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the four participating aircraft comprised two fixed-wing microlights and two flexible-wing powered hang gliders.

They executed precision landings and rapid ground refuelling on the designated highway stretch, with the landmark operation highlighting seamless civil-military synergy, meticulous planning, and robust infrastructure readiness, it said.

"Working alongside Indian Army aviators, state police, and local district authorities, NHAI's technical and incident management teams ensured that the selected stretch of NH-754K met all surface, geometric, and safety requirements for light aircraft operations," it said.

While field personnel managed corridor sanitisation, temporary traffic diversions, and restoration of normal vehicular movement immediately after the drill, the Army ground support units carried out mobile refuelling and turnaround procedures, the release added.

The successful touchdown of the expedition fleet-featuring the X-Air 'Hanuman' and Savannah MXP 740 Microlight aircraft alongside the Tanarg Bionix and Nuvix Skypper Powered Hang Gliders demonstrated both the exceptional skill of Indian Army pilots and the world-class engineering standards of India's modern national highway network, it said.

Strategic Importance Of Highway Infrastructure

Beyond accelerating regional connectivity and economic growth across Gujarat's Kutch region, highways like NH-754K underscore the strategic versatility of national road infrastructure in supporting specialised aviation, emergency logistics, and national defence exercises.

The 'Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition' was flagged off on November 14 and will conclude at Mhow on November 28, after traversing Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Gadkari congratulated the Army, NHAI and all the authorities concerned for their exemplary coordination and successful execution of this historic endeavour.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains committed to building a robust, resilient and future-ready national highway network that goes beyond connectivity to serve the nation's developmental, strategic and emergency-response needs.