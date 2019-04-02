Indian Army destroys 7 military posts across LoC

April 02, 2019 22:01 IST

Indian Army on Tuesday destroyed seven Pakistani military posts across the Line of Control in retaliation to the continued ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops for the fifth day, said officials.

There have been several casualties among Pakistani troops, they added.

The Pakistani posts were in Rakhchakri and Rawalkot forward areas of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir , they said.

Three Indian villagers too were injured at Shahpur border area in Poonch district Tuesday in the shelling by the Pakistani army, the officials added.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations admitted three casualties among their troops at Rakhchakri in Rawalakot.

An Indian defence spokesperson said the Pakistani army began violating ceasefire early on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire at 11.30 am with mortar and artillery shelling and firings by small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.

This violation was replied befittingly, he added.

"At about 1700 hours Tuesday, the Pakistani army again initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Shahpur & Kerni sectors in Poonch district," said the defence spokesperson.

"The Indian Army too is retaliating befittingly," he said.

Pakistan's ISPR too, in a release, said three of their soldiers were killed Rakhchakri in Rawalakot on Tuesday in retaliation by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

The ISPR identified their slain soldiers as "Subedar Muhammad Riaz, a resident of Jhang, Lance Havaldar Aziz Ullah from Noshero Feroz and Sepoy Shahid Mansib from Abbotabbad."

The ISPR added one of their soldiers too was injured in the retaliation by Indian Army.

A Border Security Force inspector and a five-year-old girl were among three persons killed while 24 others were injured on Monday as Pakistani troops heavily shelled forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate "befittingly", said officials.

As a precautionary measure, all schools along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts have been closed by authorities in view of the Pakistani shelling.

With Pakistan using heavy weaponry and 120 mm mortar bombs targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch, people have been advised to stay indoors, the officials said.