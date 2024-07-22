News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Vivek Ramawamy Got It Right On Biden Dropping Out

Vivek Ramawamy Got It Right On Biden Dropping Out

By Lalit K Jha
Last updated on: July 22, 2024 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian-American businessman-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy had predicted some eight months ago that incumbent President Joe Biden would not be the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

IMAGE: Children hold placards, one of which says 'Thank you Joe! For everything' as people gather outside the White House after US President Joe Biden announced he is stopping his bid for re-election. Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters
 

Biden announced on Sunday that he decided to give up running for re-election as president of the United States and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.

'Best way to predict the future: Just follow the incentives. It's shocking how precisely right you can be, right down to the exact timing,' Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old Republican, said in a social media post along with his interview with Fox News last November, soon after Biden announced his decision.

'Yeah, all his predictions have come true,' Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk said in response. 'Wish it weren't so,' Ramaswamy responded.

In his interview with Fox News in November 2023, Ramaswamy had said: 'I think that the reality is the managerial class around Biden has lost their use for him. This has been obvious to me since last year to play out the incentives. He is not the strongest candidate they can put up. And these people, they have stopped at nothing to keep Donald J Trump out of office.'

Ramaswamy, who then was a Republican presidential candidate in the primaries along with former president Donald J Trump, said that two candidates -- Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama -- were possibly to be picked by the Democrats.

'Let's give credit where credit is due. For almost a year one man has been saying 'Biden won't be the Democratic nominee' and predicting a last-minute blindside. People called him crazy,' Tristane Tate, a social media influencer, said, applauding Ramaswamy for his prediction coming true.

Ramaswamy had made a similar prediction during one of the Republican presidential debates.

'I remember corporate media reporters sneering and laughing when Vivek Ramaswamy made this point in the debate. They're not laughing now!' Raheem Kassam, a journalist, said on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha in Washington, DC
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Have to do it a 4th time: Trump on Biden's withdrawal
Have to do it a 4th time: Trump on Biden's withdrawal
Is J D Vance The Right Choice By Trump?
Is J D Vance The Right Choice By Trump?
What Happens If Biden Drops Out?
What Happens If Biden Drops Out?
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
'Betterment of Indian cricket important, not Gambhir'
'Betterment of Indian cricket important, not Gambhir'
The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis
The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis
Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?
Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?

More like this

Thank You Joe!

Thank You Joe!

Biden quits presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

Biden quits presidential race, endorses Kamala Harris

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances