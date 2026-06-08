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Home  » News » Indian Ambassador Assures Support To Kuwait Attack Victims

Indian Ambassador Assures Support To Kuwait Attack Victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 08, 2026 23:12 IST

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Indian Ambassador Paramita Tripathi visited injured Indian nationals in Kuwait following a recent airport attack amidst escalating Iran-US hostilities, as India condemns the violence and offers full embassy support.

Photograph: Costas Baltas/File Photo/Reuters

Photograph: Costas Baltas/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian Ambassador Paramita Tripathi visited nationals injured in the Kuwait International Airport attack.
  • The June 3 attack, linked to Iran-US hostilities, left one Indian dead and 13 injured.
  • Four Indian nationals remain hospitalised, while nine have been discharged.
  • India has condemned the attack and called for an end to violence targeting civilians.
  • This incident brings the total Indian fatalities from the ongoing regional hostilities to at least 10.

Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Paramita Tripathi on Monday visited Indian nationals injured in an attack on the Gulf nation's airport last week, authorities said.

The Kuwait International Airport came under attack on June 3 amid escalating hostilities between Iran and the US. An Indian national was killed and dozens, including 13 Indians, were injured in the attack.

 

Embassy Provides Full Support

Ambassador Tripathi visited the injured Indian nationals at Jaber Hospital, the Indian mission said in a social media post. "Of the 13 Indian nationals admitted in various hospitals, all have been discharged except 4 who are still receiving treatment," the post said.

During the visit, the ambassador enquired about the well-being of those injured and assured them of the embassy's full support and assistance. "The Embassy is maintaining close contact and coordination with the hospital and the families of those injured," the post added.

The attack was strongly condemned by India, which urged against the targeting of civilian population and civilian infrastructure. New Delhi also renewed calls for an end to such violence.

With the latest casualty, the total number of Indian fatalities has reached at least 10 since hostilities broke out between Iran and the US on February 28.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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