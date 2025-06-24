HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian airlines suspend flights to Middle East amid tensions

Indian airlines suspend flights to Middle East amid tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 24, 2025 10:22 IST

The Indian airlines have suspended their flights to the Middle East due to the escalating tensions in the region, impacting thousands of passengers and also resulting in significant financial loss for the carriers.

Air India, which is already grappling with operational disruptions, has temporarily stopped services to the Middle East, Europe as well as to five destinations in the US and Canada.

"In view of the evolving situation and the closure of certain airspaces in the Middle East, Air India Express has temporarily suspended flights to the region," the airline, which operates services to over 15 destinations in the region, said in a statement.

 

IndiGo on Tuesday morning said it is presently and progressively resuming operations as airports across the Middle East gradually reopen.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel," the airline said in a post on X.

The airports in Dubai and Doha are also busy international hubs, including for travellers from India flying to destinations in Europe and the US.

The operations of many global carriers, including Qatar Airways, have also been impacted due to the airspace curbs in the wake of the Middle East tensions.

"Amid the developing situation in the Middle East, Air India has ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect until further notice," Air India said in a statement.

"Our India-bound flights from North America are diverting back to their respective origins and others are being diverted back to India or re-routed away from the closed airspaces," the statement added.

SpiceJet in a post on X said some of its flights may be affected on account of the airspace closure in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Akasa Air said that its flight operations to and from the region may be impacted due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

Earlier on Monday, multiple flights were diverted by the Indian carriers as some Gulf countries shut their airspace after Iran launched missile attacks on US airbase in Qatar.

The airlines will also have to deal with significant financial fallout due to the operational disruptions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
