Rediff.com  » News » India remains world's top arms importer, Russia main supplier, says SIPRI

India remains world's top arms importer, Russia main supplier, says SIPRI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: March 11, 2024 19:42 IST
India remains the world's top arms importer and its imports increased by 4.7 percent between 2014–2018 and 2019–2023, Swedish think tank SIPRI said in a new report on Monday.

IMAGE: Russia's S-400 surface-to-air defence missile system. Photograph: Reuters

Russia continued as India's main arms supplier, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said, adding around 55 percent of arms imports by European states in 2019–23 were supplied by the US, up from 35 percent in 2014–18.

 

"India was the world's top arms importer. Its arms imports increased by 4.7 percent between 2014–18 and 2019–23," the think-tank said in a statement.

"Although Russia remained India's main arms supplier (accounting for 36 percent of its arms imports), this was the first five-year period since 1960–64 when deliveries from Russia (or the Soviet Union before 1991) made up less than half of India's arms imports," it said.

According to the report, Pakistan significantly increased its arms imports (43 percent).

Pakistan was the fifth largest arms importer in 2019–23 and China became even more dominant as its main supplier, providing 82 percent of its arms imports, it said.

Arms imports by two of China's East Asian neighbours increased, Japan's by 155 percent and South Korea's by 6.5 percent, it said.

China's own arms imports shrank by 44 percent, mainly as a result of substituting imported arms -- most of which came from Russia, with locally produced systems.

"There is little doubt that the sustained high levels of arms imports by Japan and other US allies and partners in Asia and Oceania are largely driven by one key factor: concern over China's ambitions," said Siemon Wezeman, Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme.

"The US, which shares their perception of a Chinese threat, is a growing supplier to the region," it said.

Thirty percent of international arms transfers went to the Middle East in 2019–23. Three Middle Eastern states were among the top 10 importers in 2019–23: Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt.

Saudi Arabia was the world's second-largest arms importer in 2019–23, receiving 8.4 percent of global arms imports in the period, the SIPRI said.

Saudi Arabian arms imports fell by 28 percent in 2019–23, but this was from a record level in 2014–18.

Qatar increased its arms imports almost fourfold (396 percent) between 2014–18 and 2019–23, making it the world's third biggest arms importer in 2019–23, according to the report.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
