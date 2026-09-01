India works with Nepal on repatriating flood victims' remains

Following devastating flash floods near the Nepal-Tibet border, the Indian embassy in Nepal has issued comprehensive guidelines for the identification and repatriation of mortal remains of foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, ensuring a structured approach to this humanitarian crisis.

IMAGE: A girl wears a muddy slipper after looking for belongings in her damaged home following flash floods and mudslides, at Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 29, 2026 . Photograph: Reuters

Key Points The Indian embassy in Nepal has issued a detailed procedure for the identification and repatriation of mortal remains of foreign nationals, including Indians, affected by devastating flash floods.

The Government of Nepal has established a nine-step process for handling mortal remains, covering documentation, post-mortem, and formal identification.

The procedure includes forensic steps like collecting fingerprints and DNA samples, along with verification of identity documents and consular coordination.

For unidentified remains, DNA matching with first-degree relatives is required, with Nepali authorities facilitating the collection of DNA profiles.

The Indian embassy will assist relatives in coordinating with local authorities for handover and repatriation, and has provided helpline numbers for support.

The Indian embassy in Nepal on September 1, Tuesday issued a detailed procedure for the identification and repatriation of mortal remains of foreign nationals, including Indians, killed in the devastating flash floods in the country.

The flash floods that triggered near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 swept through northern and central Nepal, killing hundreds, leaving thousands missing and damaging homes, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

Understanding The Repatriation Process

The Government of Nepal has laid down a nine-step procedure for handing over mortal remains of foreign nationals, including documentation, recording photographs and details, post-mortem examination, verification of the cause of death and formal identification, the embassy said in a press release.

The process also includes collection of fingerprints, DNA and other forensic samples, verification of the deceased's passport or identity documents, completion of embassy or consular coordination, and issuance of a handover or release memo and receipt, it said.

The first four steps of the procedure will be carried out by Nepali authorities, the embassy said.

If relatives are able to identify mortal remains through photographs and descriptions uploaded on the Nepal police website, the Indian embassy will assist in coordinating with local authorities for their handover and repatriation.

DNA Matching For Unidentified Victims

The Government of Nepal has temporarily interred a large number of mortal remains to prevent health risks, the embassy said, adding that identification of such remains would require DNA matching with first-degree relatives.

A first-degree relative is a biological family member who is exactly one step away in the family tree. This category includes parents (biological mother and father), full siblings (brothers and sisters who share both biological parents), and children (biological sons and daughters).

In cases where identification is not possible, or the remains have been temporarily interred, Nepal will facilitate DNA matching, it said.

Nepali authorities are collecting DNA samples from the mortal remains to create their DNA profiles.

First-degree relatives of the deceased can send their DNA profiles through email or provide blood samples along with preliminary information required by the Nepali authorities, the embassy said.

The embassy said relatives could also share DNA profiles with it for facilitation in coordination with Nepali authorities.

It also provided three helpline numbers with WhatsApp facility for further assistance and enquiries regarding the identification and repatriation process.