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India welcomes Chinese aerospace head for key BRICS Business Forum

By K J M Varma September 05, 2026 00:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's Consul General in Shanghai extended a warm welcome to China's top aerospace executive, Song Hou, who is set to participate in the crucial BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, fostering B2B and technology collaborations.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

Key Points

  • India's Consul General Pratik Mathur greeted Chinese aerospace chief Song Hou.
  • Song Hou, Director General of COMAC, will attend the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi.
  • Discussions focused on strengthening B2B, technology, and connectivity ties.
  • The visit aligns with India's vision for inclusive growth during its BRICS Presidency.
  • The BRICS Business Forum precedes the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

India's Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, on Friday extended greetings to the Director General of state-owned Chinese aerospace manufacturer Song Hou ahead of his travel to New Delhi for the BRICS Business Forum 2026.

"Both sides had productive discussions on fostering B2B, technology & connectivity ties for inclusive growth - true to India's BRICS Presidency vision," the Consulate General of India in Shanghai said in a post on X.

 

Consul General Pratik Mathur conveyed best wishes to Song Hou, Director General of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC), China's leading commercial aircraft manufacturer, who is travelling to India to participate in BRICS Business Forum 2026, the post said.

The BRICS Business Forum meeting will be held in New Delhi on September 11, ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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brics business forumindia china relationscommercial aircraft corporation of chinapratik mathursong hou

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