India votes against UN resolution on death penalty moratorium

India has cast its vote against a UN General Assembly resolution advocating for a global moratorium on the death penalty, aligning with several other nations on this significant international human rights issue.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: UN Photo/File image

Key Points India voted against a UN General Assembly resolution calling for a moratorium on the death penalty on Friday.

The resolution was adopted with 133 votes in favour, 33 against, and 16 abstentions by the 193-member UNGA.

India joined countries like China, Egypt, Iran, Japan, and the US in opposing the resolution.

The resolution urged states to establish a moratorium on executions and progressively restrict the use of capital punishment.

It also expressed deep concern over a significant surge in reported executions in 2025, despite global trends towards limiting the death penalty.

India has voted against a draft UN General Assembly resolution calling on nations to establish a moratorium on the death penalty.

UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution

The 193-member UNGA adopted by recorded vote the resolution on Friday introduced by Mexico on 'Moratorium on the use of the death penalty', with 133 countries voting in favour of the resolution, 33 against and 16 abstentions.

India, along with Bahrain, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kuwait, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the US, voted against the resolution.

Key Provisions Of The Resolution

The resolution expressed deep concern about the continued application of the death penalty and reaffirmed the right of all countries to develop their own legal systems, including determining appropriate legal penalties in accordance with international law.

It called upon all States to establish a moratorium on executions, with a view to abolishing the death penalty. It also called upon States which have abolished the death penalty not to reintroduce it.

The resolution expressed deep concern that, despite the global trend towards limiting the application of the death penalty, there was a significant surge in reported executions in 2025.

Calls For Restricted Use Of Capital Punishment

The resolution called upon all States to progressively restrict the use of the death penalty and not to impose capital punishment for offences committed by persons below 18 years of age or whose age above 18 years at the time of the commission of the crime cannot be accurately determined.

It also called for restricting the use of the death penalty on pregnant women or on persons with mental or intellectual disabilities, as well as on older persons, and to reduce the number of offences for which the death penalty may be imposed, including by removing the mandatory application of the death penalty.