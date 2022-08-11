News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India, US bid to blacklist JeM chief's brother: China seeks more time

India, US bid to blacklist JeM chief's brother: China seeks more time

By K J M Varma
August 11, 2022 17:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

China on Thursday sought to defend its move to block a proposal by the United States and India at the United Nations to blacklist Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar, saying it needs more time to assess the application.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

China on Wednesday put a hold on a proposal by India and the US to designate Azhar, the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, as a global terrorist and subject him to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

"We need more time to assess the application to sanction this individual," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing while replying to a question.

 

Wang said the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council has clear provisions about scheduling and related procedures for designating terrorist organisations and individuals.

"China has always strictly followed the rules and procedures of the committee and in a constructive and responsible manner participated in its work. We hope other members will also do the same," Wang said in response to questions on Beijing putting hold of the US and India proposal at the United Nations to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar.

Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned by the US in December 2010.

This is the second time in less than two months that China has put a hold on a listing by the US and India to blacklist a Pakistan-based terrorist under the sanctions committee of the UN Security Council.

In June this year, China had put a hold, at the last moment, on a joint proposal by India and the US to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

When pointed out China also put a hold on the request to sanction a Rehman Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UNSC seeking time and how much time Beijing needs, Wang said: "We always strictly follow the UNSC committee's rules and procedures and take part in its work in a constructive and responsible manner."

"We hope relevant media will refrain from making groundless speculation," he said.

Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
K J M Varma
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How India Can Thwart China-Pakistan Nexus
How India Can Thwart China-Pakistan Nexus
'Pakistan will be China's eyes, ears in Afghanistan'
'Pakistan will be China's eyes, ears in Afghanistan'
Why China, Pakistan want Gilgit Baltistan
Why China, Pakistan want Gilgit Baltistan
Sunil Bansal made BJP in-charge of 3 crucial states
Sunil Bansal made BJP in-charge of 3 crucial states
Gorgeous Bhumi, Seedha Saadha Akshay
Gorgeous Bhumi, Seedha Saadha Akshay
New Omicron sub-variant found in most cases in Delhi
New Omicron sub-variant found in most cases in Delhi
'From gifting me my first-ever bat...'
'From gifting me my first-ever bat...'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Manipur Terrorism: 'Chinese hand can't be ruled out'

Manipur Terrorism: 'Chinese hand can't be ruled out'

Chinese-built Pak warship to dock in Sri Lanka

Chinese-built Pak warship to dock in Sri Lanka

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances